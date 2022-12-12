A determined Bendigo Hawks squad recently impressed in the water at a northern Victorian swimming meet.
The team of swimmers were in action at the Kyabram SC's annual meet where the Hawks secured several podium finishes - in total 24 medals across a range of divisions.
Among the standout performances were Hamish Knight who collected gold in the 100m backstroke, silver in the 100m breaststroke and 400m freestyle and to cap it all off, bronze in the 100m butterfly.
Ruby Cullen also collected plenty of medals with gold in the 100m freestyle and 50m breaststroke, silver in the 200m breaststroke and also in the 100m backstroke.
Bailey Stone took gold in the 50m freestyle, 50m breaststroke, 50m butterfly and 100m backstroke.
A team of Hawks also teamed up for the 4x50m freestyle relay and locked in bronze.
The top performances come just weeks out from the Hawks competing at the annual Victorian Country Swimming Championships to be held at Wangaratta in early 2023.
Hawks coaches Carla Dullard and Jack Timmons said the results were testament to the swimmers' efforts.
If you are interested in getting involved with the Hawks, the club holds free come and try sessions every Wednesday night at 4pm at their home base at the Faith Leech Aquatic Centre.
Just recently the Australian national swimming team was in Bendigo.
The Dolphins were at Gurri Wanyarra last week where they undertook final preparations ahead of the world short course championships.
