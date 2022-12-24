Heritage buildings sold, a record house price and commercial property being snatched up - 2022 has been busy for real estate in Bendigo.
In the first half of the year, the city saw a flurry of sales in the commercial property sector.
The Reserve Bank of Australia's rising interest rates slowed house and business sales but investors remained interested in regional areas.
Here is a look back on some of the biggest property stories reported by the Bendigo Advertiser.
In January, Legacy House in Mackenzie Street sold for an undisclosed amount following a Christmas Eve bidding war.
As well as the sale price staying a secret, the buyer also preferred to stay anonymous.
The sale has seen Bendigo Legacy move to a new location as planned with the property to become a permanent home for the Bendigo Historical Society.
March saw two more commercial sales in the Bendigo CBD with the sites of Bendigo Bank and ANZ sold.
More than 120 inquires for the buildings at 87-89 Mitchell Street and 91-93 Mitchell Street were submitted through the expressions of interest period with interest coming from Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane as well as the Bendigo region.
Colliers senior executive Travis Hurst said the long-term stability and growth of major regional centres like Bendigo were attractive to investors.
"Despite the anticipated rise in interest rates for commercial lending, investors are still keen to acquire property," he said in March.
When McKean McGregor sales agent and partner Amy Sim set a record sale price for residential property in Bendigo when she sold a Forest Street property for $3.3 million.
Built in 1912, the home has been extensively renovated and extended in its 110-year history.
"(The last record) was not that long ago. People thought a property wouldn't go above $2 million and now we are north of $3 million," she said. "It lifts the whole property market.
"It's a testament to the growth the Bendigo region has had and shows there is an appetite - not just for lifestyle properties, but for high-end inner city homes."
Fortuna Villa owner Paul Banks welcomed a new investor for the historic property after a months-long search.
Mr Banks hopes to welcome overnight guests to Fortuna Villa in 2023 with the property's future to include accommodation.
"(Finding an investor) wasn't about just jumping on the bandwagon of some big hotel chain," Mr Banks said. "It was more about finding somebody who respects Fortuna as much as I do."
The Fortuna Villa property includes 15 conference spaces, 14 luxury hotel rooms with a further 40-room hotel fit out in planning and the natural amphitheatre for outdoor concerts.
June saw a flurry of real estate activity in Bendigo led by the listing of a Golden Glade property in Bendigo.
The property, which features six bedrooms, four bathrooms, a pool, tennis court and entertaining areas, was initially listed at $3,450,000.
DCK Real Estate licensed agent Kaye Lazenby said owners Ron and Maureen Poyser bought the property from the owners who built it.
"Ron (and his family) have been there for 21 years and have had such fun with their all grandkids," she said.
The property remains for sale at a reduced price of $2,950,000.
After going on the market in May, Abbott Arcade, which is located between Queen Street and Lyttleton Terrace, was sold in June.
The building is home to seven traders and sold for $3 million.
Tweed Sutherland First National Real Estate Bendigo commercial sales and leasing manager Tom Harrop said the result was pleasing.
"During the expressions of interest, we always hoped it would go in that timeframe," he said.
For the second time in four years the Hotel Shamrock has new owners.
Ray Sharawara and Mark Marantelli - who took over the hotel in 2019 - cited personal reasons when they sold the lease to new owners in June.
The new owners are understood to own a number of hotels throughout South Australia and Victoria.
"They have 37 hotels - a lot of which have been purchased in the last couple of years. With 26 here and 11 in South Australia," Mr Sharawara said.
"We are leaving the pub in good shape. When you have a long lease, you have the ability to spend a few bucks on the venue and along the way, recoup that money. We have done some renovations and had planned more."
When Gavin Pavey and his partner bought their Bailes Street property in 1995, they set about removing the old cottage and built a new one using upcycled materials.
Mr Pavey is now selling the home, hoping a new family will move in to make new memories.
Designed over a number of years, the largely bluestone home features four bedrooms and two bathrooms and is set among landscape gardens
"We wanted a grand manor feel but at the same time cozy cottage. People have asked us what style it is. It's just a grab of all sorts of stuff," Mr Pavey said.
Initially listed for between $1.7 and $1.8 million, it is now priced at between $1,280,000 and $1,350,000.
Bendigo's Beehive building has been a hub of activity since its renovations and in October found a new owner.
It was previously advertised for $3.95 million but sold for an undisclosed sum with hopes it will see the area around it reinvigorated.
Colliers agent Travis Hurst said the local buyer was a long-time admirer of the building and its heritage.
"We understand that the new owner intends to host a hospitality-related venue on the ground level and a gallery-type operation on the upper levels," Mr Hurst said.
Sitting in the heart of Bendigo and overlooking Sacred Heart Cathedral, Villa Belgravia went on sale through McKean McGregor Real Estate this December
Villa Belgravia - located at the corner of Wattle and Rowan streets - has been home to a number of famous Bendigo identities since being built in 1869.
Also known as Marlborough Lodge and Marlborough House, the current owners - who bought the property 12 years ago - have worked to restore and renovate the property.
"It was in poor condition when they purchased it. It was dilapidated and in need of a lot of repair," McKean McGregor agent Bec Allen said. "The owners have brought it back. It's got to such an amazing standard that it is time to see it go to a new owner."
It is expected to fetch a figure around $3 million.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
