Plenty of action in junior one-day fixtures

One-day matches were played across all divisions of Bendigo junior cricket at the weekend.
The shorter format didn;t stop talented young batters from making a big impact, with several half-centuries scored across a vriety of age groups.
The highlight with the ball was Lachlan McKay's five-wicket haul for Kangaroo Flat under-16A.
Scores from the weekend:
UNDER-16A: Strathdale Suns 7-190 (Ritchie 50*, Price 50*, Purcell 33*) def Huntly North 8-91 (Griffin 35, Billings 21; Magee 2-5).;
Strathfieldsaye 4-157 (Dennis 51*, Matheson 29) def Maiden Gully 6-90 (Kellett 21*; Bolton 2-3, Beamish 2-5).
Bendigo United 5-202 (Hay 51*, Behrens 36, Willits 26*, Austin 23*, Cail 22, Whatley 20; Tewhata 2-16) def Eaglehawk 5-119 (Taylor 53*, Pettersen 25*; Hay 2-23).
Kangaroo Flat 2-132 (Smith 25*, Bodycoat 21) def Strathfieldsaye Jets 104 (O'Donnell 34, Yates 28; Mckay 5-17, Smith 2-9).
UNDER-16B: White Hills 7-188 (O'Brien 64, Ilott 48*, McMurray 25; Singh 3-29) def Bendigo United 8-54 (Varghese 2-5).
Golden Square 4-224 (Mulqueen 53*, Burgess 34*, Z. Nicholson 28*, Mostofa 22) def Bendigo 6-136 (Harris 41; Barker 2-12).
UNDER-14A: Eaglehawk 2-211 (Miller 40*, Stone 32*, Shelton 30*, Hillard 26*) def Kangaroo Flat 9-81 (Grainger 3-2, Hillard 2-2, X. Stone 2-6).
Strathfieldsaye 4-157 (Griffin 34*, Webster 25*, Hand 21*) def Strathdale Blue 6-82 (Elliott 21*; Horan 2-13).
Bendigo United 8-140 (Westley 27*, Macumber 22*; Boxshall 4-22) def Strathdale Orange 7-77 (Cooney 2-9).
Maiden Gully Marist 8-84 (McCann 2-5, D. White 2-13) def Strathdale Suns 7-78 (Lindsay 2-8).
UNDER-14B: White Hills 7-142 (Kleinert 25*, Salter 24*; Coghill 2-10) def Maiden Gully Gold 7-88 (Kleinert 2-3).
Strathfieldsaye 6-186 (McInerney 28*, Kakran 25, Robinson 21*) def Maiden Gully Maroon 6-125 (Van dillen 42*, A. McManus 23, Dorrington 22*; Kakran 2-3).
Sandhurst 7-139 (Turner 49*, Syed 25*, Hasan 24*; Stedman 2-2) def Golden Square 5-61 (Robinson 2-0, Millar 2-6).
UNDER-12A: Bendigo United 6-141 (Travaglia 47*, Stevenson 21*; Fitt 2-9) def Eaglehawk 8-105 (Hinck 28, McConnell 27; Travaglia 2-4, J. Francis 2-11).
Strathfieldsaye Jets 7-127 (Hando 35, Maher 21*; Richardson 2-4, Doak 2-16) def Strathdale Orange 5-102 (Wells 2-14).
Strathdale Blue 3-88 def Strathdale Suns 8-69 (Willits 20; Schilling 2-5).
Maiden Gully 7-144 (Cavalier 47*, Ruffell 28*, Murphy 22; Gallagher 3-3) def Kangaroo Flat 7-75 (Lowry 22*).
UNDER-12B: Maiden Gully Marist Gold 8-71 (Stone 21; Clymo 2-5) def Bendigo 7-70 (H. Pepper 2-6).
Sandhurst 4-120 (Shinoy 25*; Macrae 2-16) v Strathfieldsaye 6-124 (Bennett 38*, McDermott 22; Boylson 2-9).
Golden Square 3-105 (Allen 38*) def White Hills 8-43 (Singh 3-4, Lethlean 2-1).
Maiden Gully Maroon 8-76 (Campbell 2-4, Pluck 2-9, Kaur 2-18) def Kangaroo Flat 8-30 (Ralphs 2-4, Warren 2-5).
