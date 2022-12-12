Daniels delivers in Pelicans' overtime win over Suns

Bendigo's Dyson Daniels has played some eye-catching games in his rookie NBA season, but Monday's win (AEDT) over the Phoenix Suns was arguably the most impressive.
Daniels' New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime to extend their winning streak to seven games.
Daniels, 19, played a career-high 35 minutes and had 11 points, eight assists, one rebound, one steal and no turnovers.
Pelicans' coach Willie Green was full of praise for Daniels after the victory.
"Dyson, once again, his defensive instincts are incredible,'' Green said.
"I told him in the locker room that he was huge for us tonight in this win.
"His ability to guard, his rebounding ability, he was aggressive on the offensive end and he just made plays for his team-mates.
"Those are the things we know he can do and he's gaining confidence the more he plays."
Daniel's defence continues to turn heads across the NBA.
Daniels and team-mate Naji Marshall were given the job of guarding Phoenix star Chris Paul and restricted him to six points on 3-10 shooting.
"We know what Chris can do, he's arguably one of the best point guards to play and a future hall of famer,'' Green said.
"We know that throughout the course of the game he's going to set the table for his guys and, at the end of the game, he's going to make some shots, which he did.
"I thought they (Daniels and Marshall) did a great job of wearing him down and making him take tough shots."
Daniels' strong defensive performance came two days after he helped restrict Phoenix' leading scorer Devin Booker to 14 points in a 128-117 win.
Booker didn't play in the second game because of injury.
The two wins over Phoenix took the Pelicans' season record to 18-8 and the number one seed in the western conference.
Daniels has started the past five games for New Orleans and he's yet to taste defeat as a starter.
The Pelicans next game is on the road in Utah on Wednesday (AEDT).
