Jordan Cochrane back at Magpies' helm for CVFLW 2023

By Anthony Pinda
Updated December 12 2022 - 4:35pm, first published 3:40pm
Jordan Cochrane and Nic Woodman will lead Castlemaine's senior women's football squad during the 2023 CVFLW season.

After going all the way to historic premiership success in their debut year in the CVFLW, the Magpies' plan is to do it all again in 2023.

