Jordan Cochrane back at Magpies' helm for CVFLW 2023

After going all the way to historic premiership success in their debut year in the CVFLW, the Magpies' plan is to do it all again in 2023.
The Castlemaine Football Netball Club has announced that Jordan Cochrane will take on the head coach role and he's already getting down to business.
"I am absolutely stoked that the club has given me the opportunity to take the reins myself next season," Cochrane said.
"It was great coaching alongside Tiahna last year, but she will now focus more on the playing-side of things."
The brother-duo of Jordan and Tiahna coached the Magpies to premiership glory this year after wrapping up their first season in the CVFLW with a premiership flag.
In front of a packed crowd at the Queen Elizabeth Oval in September, Castlemaine got the better of Golden Square by 19 points, final scores 5.8 (38) over 2.7 (19).
Cochrane will be joined by assistant Nic Woodman who also has years of experience both on and off the field.
"Nic was crucial for us this year as he was at every single training session and game so she already has that strong connection and trust with the girls," Cochrane said.
"He's going to be a great assistant."
Just recently the squad has been bolstered by a list of new recruits, one being former Eaglehawk player Lily den Houting.
She started her football career as a youth player for Woorinen and the Bendigo Pioneers before she played two seasons with Eaglehawk.
"After Lily came down to one of our come and try days it was an easy decision for her to join us as we're such a great club to be a part of," Cochrane said.
Described as a versatile player with efficient speed, stamina and good hand control, den Houting will play an integral role with the Magpies next year.
On the back of their debut premiership, the Magpies wasted no time in getting back on the track for pre-season training.
They've been holding weekly sessions since early November and will look to keep going up until Christmas.
They will then be back in action around mid-January and will be full steam ahead towards round one.
Cochrane's appointment is one of many across the central Victorian competition in recent weeks.
The 2022 runners-up in Golden Square announced that former senior men's player Nathan Manuel was stepping up to the top job and is taking over from Todd Deary.
Also over at Atkins Street, Madisson Wheeler is taking charge at North Bendigo from Ricky Crotty.
