Smith charges to victory

By Kieran Iles
Updated December 12 2022 - 2:49pm, first published 2:34pm
Andrea Smith powers her way to the finishing line.

RUNNER-UP the previous leg, Andrea Smith powered to victory in Thursday night's heat of the Bendigo Athletics Club's distance series at the Flora Hill track.

