Smith charges to victory

RUNNER-UP the previous leg, Andrea Smith powered to victory in Thursday night's heat of the Bendigo Athletics Club's distance series at the Flora Hill track.
A field of 17 contested the Bendigo Living Plant Hire-sponsored 1200m race.
The in-form Smith started the race from the 35-second handicap mark and took the lead going onto the finishing straight for the second-last time.
Thomas Reid and Abbey Reid, one of three backmarkers off 1:35, were in hot pursuit, but it was Smith who kept lifting her work rate to claim a hard-fought win in a time of 4:49.
Thomas Reid started 90 seconds behind Smith and was within five seconds after three laps.
Fastest time honours went to Abbey Reid by a second from Thomas Reid.
There will be a break in the series, now in its 36th year, for next Thursday's running of the Zatopek 10 at Lakeside.
Results from Thursday's racing:
Andrea Smith 35 handicap mark, 5:24 clock time, 4:49 actual time; Thomas Reid 1:25, 5:29, 4.04 (second fastest time); Abbey Reid 1:35, 5:38, 4.03 (fastest time); Rebecca Soulsby 25, 5:42, 5:17; Bradie Sheldon 1:10, 5:47, 4:37; Trevor Kelly 1:15, 5:48, 4:33; Richard Marchingo 35, 5:49, 5:14; Greg Hilson 1:35, 5:52, 4:17 (third fastest time); April Wainwright 1:25, 5:53, 4:28; Keelan McInerney 1:25, 5:55, 4:30; Paul Viggers 1:25, 5:56, 4:31; Jack Norris 40, 5:57, 5:17; Justine Babitsch 30, 5:58, 5:28; John Justice 0, 6:00, 6:00; Vanessa Garry 1:35, 6:14, 4:39; Geoff Jordan 1:00, 6:18, 5:18; Eric Baker 1:15, 6:19, 5:04.
