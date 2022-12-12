Council to scrap potent, long lasting rat baits

COUNCILLORS have ordered civic workers and contractors to phase out all use of a controversial rat bait linked with the death of native predators.
Cr Julie Sloan has successfully lobbied her colleagues to immediately stop the use of "second-generation anticoagulant rodenticides".
Some have linked the class of rat poison to the deaths of native birds of prey and other predators.
They say the poison can gradually build up in those carnivores' bodies as they dine on poisoned rodents.
Cr Sloan has won the council's agreement to immediately stop the council using the poison and change its policies and procedures "as soon as practicable".
Council officers will need to write up a post-implementation report by June 30, 2023.
Cr Jen Alden spoke in favour of the ban.
She said councils in Melbourne had become increasingly concerned the baits contributed to the death of native species the powerful owl.
Cr Alden said the second generation rat baits were more powerful and active for longer and that she hoped that a more environmentally friendly third generation bait might eventually be developed.
Monday's vote comes after council workers themselves made changes to stop the poisons' use.
"We advise that the implementation of baiting was only undertaken when and where required to ensure the ongoing protection of City assets," they said.
"[We] confirm that the City recently, in response to community and Councillor concern, has prohibited [their] use in the current contract."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.