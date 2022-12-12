Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo council will scrap second generation rat baits blamed for native predator deaths

Tom O'Callaghan
Tom O'Callaghan
Updated December 13 2022 - 4:37pm, first published December 12 2022 - 8:00pm
Council to scrap potent, long lasting rat baits

COUNCILLORS have ordered civic workers and contractors to phase out all use of a controversial rat bait linked with the death of native predators.

