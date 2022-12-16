Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo council knocks back Golden Square pony club petition

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated December 16 2022 - 4:28pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Foodshare says its current factory is getting too small. It wants to move out to a site at Breen Street, Golden Square. Picture is a file photo.

BENDIGO councillors have knocked back a petition to save a Golden Square pony club's land despite some unease about "substandard" public consultations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.