Council to fight 82 lot Midland Highway subdivision at tribunal

BENDIGO'S council will oppose an Epsom subdivision as the state's planning umpire prepares to hear evidence from developers.
City of Greater Bendigo councillors on Monday threw their weight behind the fight to stop 82 homes and a childcare centre rising at 122-140 Midland Highway.
Developers have spent four years trying to get the proposal through the council's planning process and recently decided to take their calls to planning umpire the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal.
Council officers say a host of unresolved issues remain including drainage, plans for a future stage two and the fate of trees along a creek bed linked with an endangered native amphibian known as a growling grass frog.
Cr David Fagg said the idea of extra housing and a childcare centre was admirable but was concerned by the high number of issues council officers had found.
"They are quite high, from my experience," he said.
Cr Margaret O'Rourke agreed and said council staff had had to ask for a lot of extra details on multiple occasions during the four years the application had been moving through the planning system.
"As a council, we want to work with any application that comes before us," she said.
"The planning staff work very hard and there's a long list of applications that coming every week. We try to work with everyone to give them the right information and vice versa."
Council staff have previously said they "consistently" warned developers about potential drainage issues.
Councillors' unanimous vote against the application is a blow to a project on land that, at least on paper, is enticing to developers.
It is close to a shopping precinct in a rapidly growing suburb and looks out onto a prominent slice of the Midland Highway.
The site comes with its own quirks though.
Racecourse creek runs through part of the site and could be a habitat for the endangered growling grass frog.
The council wants more proof removing well established trees along that creek is really necessary.
It has also raised questions about a raft of other potential issues including dust and noise amenity in an area close to existing businesses like the Bendigo Pottery.
The state planning umpire is expected hand down a ruling on the developers' plans at a later date.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
