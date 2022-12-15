DETAILS:
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
$1,245,000
LAND: 468sqm
AGENCY: Waller Realty
AGENTS: Tim Noonan 0413 464 949 and Megan Walmsley 0457 110 198
INSPECT: By appointment
Set over two levels, this impeccable home from Russell Parsons Builders and Designers exudes a unique style and contemporary flair.
The entrance opens to the light-filled open-plan living, dining and kitchen area. An impressive space with soaring ceilings and feature windows.
The kitchen has ample storage options, quality appliances, on-trend dark cabinetry and a large pantry.
Access the private entertaining deck from here for seamless indoor-outdoor living.
On the upper floor, discover the luxurious main suite with a walk-in robe and ensuite.
Also, a multipurpose room with a wrap-around balcony which could be used for bedroom or living space, a media room or teenage retreat.
An outstanding home office overlooks the downstairs living area through large floor-to-ceiling windows. Built-in shelving and jarrah flooring complete the office.
Just 100 metres from Kennington Reservoir for those who love a brisk walk in natural parkland.
Afterwards, have coffee at Edwards Providore and shop at Strathdale shopping centres.
La Trobe University and Bendigo South East College are located close by. Childcare, pre-school and primary schools are within easy reach.
Inspection is highly recommended.
