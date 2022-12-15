Bendigo Advertiser

4 Lakewood Drive, Kennington | Luxury in a prized Bendigo locale

By Feature Property
December 15 2022 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

DETAILS:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.