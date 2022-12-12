Bendigo Advertiser
Career best effort from Torrid Saint in Inter Dominion final

By Kieran Iles
Updated December 12 2022 - 12:07pm, first published 11:40am
Bendigo reinsman Jack Laugher (in red, black and white) drives Torrid Saint into second place in last Saturday night's Inter Dominion Pacing Championship Grand Final at Tabcorp Park Melton behind I Cast No Shadow. Picture by Stuart McCormick

HARNESS racing owner, trainer and breeder Noel Watson has described Torrid Saint's second placing in Saturday night's Inter Dominion Pacing Grand Final as just as good as a win.

