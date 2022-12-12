Career best effort from Torrid Saint in Inter Dominion final

HARNESS racing owner, trainer and breeder Noel Watson has described Torrid Saint's second placing in Saturday night's Inter Dominion Pacing Grand Final as just as good as a win.
The Julie Douglas-trained six-year-old capped a consistent Inter Dominion series by finishing runner-up to I Cast A Shadow in the $500,000 feature in a career best performance.
A $75,000 prize purse was the biggest of the son of Shadow Play and the mare Torridon's career.
Watson, who owns and bred Torrid Saint, and the Strathfieldsaye-based Douglas stable were still on cloud nine on Monday following Saturday night's surprise second placing at starting odds of $126.
This year's Group 2 Smoken Up Sprint winner, who was superbly driven by Bendigo's Jack Laugher, only gained a start in the race as an emergency.
"It's pretty much the Melbourne Cup of harness racing, isn't it, and we've run second in it," Swan Hill-based Watson said.
"It's pretty amazing to think, as someone said to me on Saturday night, you have the second best pacer in Australia. Well, we did for two hours or so. It's pretty surreal.
"On Friday, I thought we clearly can't win the final as we aren't in it and we can't win the consolation (final) because we drew terribly, so we weren't much hope in either of them.
"To get the phone call telling us we were in the final was amazing. I punched the air. But it was absolutely phenomenal how the night turned out."
Watson hailed Torrid Saint - a winner of 17 races and placed 37 times in 129 starts for career earnings of $419,560 - for his consistency.
"That's the biggest plus with him, he's just always there or thereabouts," he said.
"If there's one little thing that goes wrong in the race somewhere for someone else, he's able to take advantage.
"As it turned out it wasn't necessarily something going wrong, but we were in the right spot sitting three fence, enjoying the ride, sitting on the back of the winner.
"It was just a matter of if the gaps were going to open up enough.
"Jack (Laugher) was quick enough and had the horse revved up, it was just a matter of getting that last crack and away he went.
"He went super. He only got beaten 2.7 metres, which was brilliant.
"Jack is such a great driver ... and cool. He didn't panic. There's plenty that can go wrong from three fence, but he just sat there as quiet as a church mouse and revved him up when he was ready to go."
A Group 2 and Group 3 winner, Torrid Saint will get a chance at a breakthrough Group 1 win in this Saturday night's $100,000 Cranbourne Cup.
A victory would add to a remarkable season for the Douglas stable's undoubted star, which has included both maiden Group and country cup wins.
Watson is confident of more exciting times ahead with the ever-developing six-year-old.
"I know mentally, but bodily he just seems to be gaining strength all the time," he said.
"That's why we weren't overly concerned about the three heats, or three runs in a week, as mentally he is up for it and physically he is up for it.
"Julie and Glenn (Douglas) and Eric (Anderson) do a great job with him and their horses. They let them out in the paddock every day and let them relax again mentally. That's a big thing rather than locking them up in a box.
"It really stands them in good stead."
A good night for the Douglas stable included wins for Major Watson and Magic Mike.
Driven by Tayla French, Major Watson's victory delivered the 25-year-old reinswoman the Australasian Young Drivers Championship crown for 2022.
Magic Mike was driven to victory by Charlton teenager Abby Sanderson.
