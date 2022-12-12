Sports Focus needs your help to keep kids active these school holidays

Sports Focus is determined to keep children from the Rochester community active during the upcoming school holidays.
After the devastating floods which impacted the region in October, Sports Focus is holding an equipment drive in the lead-up to Christmas which will then be donated to those in need.
Members of the community can donate either new or used equipment, examples include footballs, soccer balls, netballs, cricket bats and balls, down balls, tennis balls and rackets, Frisbees, skipping ropes, bike helmets, kids bikes, scooters and skateboards.
Sports Focus project coordinator Jasmine Noske said the goal was to ensure kids remained active throughout the school holidays.
"We want them to be outdoors, motivated and to be happy during the Christmas holiday period," she said.
"The Rochester pool is normally where a lot of the kids spend their time during summer but after the floods the facilities still remain closed.
"We hope by collecting all this equipment they will still have a great time outdoors this summer.
"Your support and generosity is greatly appreciated. Let's help bring a smile to some young faces."
Equipment can be dropped off at either the Sports Focus head office at 14 Nolan Street, Bendigo or SportsPower at 342 Hargreaves Street, Bendigo with the final day for donations being Wednesday December 21.
