Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Sports Focus needs your help to keep kids active these school holidays

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated December 12 2022 - 4:06pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SportsPower Bendigo's Grace Belcombe and Sports Focus' Jasmine Noske are eager for the community's support to help provide Rochester Youth with sporting equipment for the school holidays. Picture by Noni Hyett

Sports Focus is determined to keep children from the Rochester community active during the upcoming school holidays.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.