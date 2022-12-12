Golden Square duo scorches Suns; Demons celebrate first win

Golden Square is primed for the biggest test of its BDCA women's campaign after it thrashed Strathdale-Maristians in round six action on Sunday.
The Bulldogs won by 182 runs thanks largely to a sensational batting partnership between Tammy Norquay and Sarah Perry.
They came together with their side reeling at 3-7 and walked off the ground together after adding an unbroken 211 for the fourth wicket.
Norquay's historic first century in BDCA women's history was the backbone of the innings, while Perry provided the power hitting down the stretch.
Norquay made 106 off 85 balls, while Perry was unbeaten on 84 off just 58 balls, including eight fours and four sixes.
Defending 3-218, Golden Square's bowlers tore through the Strathdale-Maristians batting line-up.
Paige Conder (3-7), Abby Popple (3-7) and Sienna Barnett (2-13) did the damage as the Suns crashed to be all out for 36 in 19 overs.
Square's fifth win of the season sets up a top-of-the-table clash with reigning premier Sandhurst next Sunday.
White Hills celebrated the club's first win in women's cricket when it defeated West Bendigo by 127 runs.
In their first season in the competition, the Demons' victory was built around a fine all-round performance from Letesha Bawden.
The Demons' skipper made 64 off 54 balls with the bat to set up her side's total of 5-188.
Jesse Matthews (36 off 32 balls) shared an 82-run stand for the first wicket with Bawden, while Mayumi Virajani made 38 off as many balls and added 62 for the second wicket with her captain.
Madison Cleeland and Sophie O'Connell took two wickets each for the Redbacks.
The White Hills' bowlers gave little away.
Bawden (2-7), Madisyn Morrison (2-9) and Layla O'Brien (2-15) took multiple wickets as West Bendigo was dismissed for 61,
Cleeland batted hard for the Redbacks and top scored with 18.
In the battle of Bendigo, the Goers fell nine runs short of their club mates.
Lila Keck's stylish 49 not out off 52 balls led Bendigo to a score of 100.
The best of the Bendigo Goers' bowlers were Tina Benoit (2-7) and Emma Windridge (2-7).
In reply, the Goers were on track for victory until they lost their final four wickets for nine runs to be all out for 91.
Benoit (28) and Zoe Ross (17) batted well for the Goers, but they just fell short.
Keck (2-4) completed a great all-round game, while Daisy Stringer (2-10) picked up two crucial wickets late in the innings.
The ladder after five rounds: Golden Square 36, Sandhurst 36, Bendigo Goers 18, Bendigo 18, Strathdale-Maristians 18, White Hills 12, West Bendigo 6.
