Bendigo athletes chase Zatopek glory

BENDIGO Bats team-mates Andy Buchanan, Archie Reid and Nathan Stoate will take on many of the country's best distance runners in next Thursday night's Zatopek 10,000m classic.
The prestigious event at South Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium honours Czech athlete Emil Zatopek, a triple gold medallist at the 1952 Olympics in Helsinki.
There are nine athletes with links to Athletics Bendigo, Bendigo Bats, or both who will feature on the Zatopek 10 program.
Bendigo University's Tullie Rowe will contest the Lisa Ondieki 3000m for under-20s.
The Bendigo Region team of Oliver Muggleton from South Bendigo, Eaglehawk's Angus McKindlay and Cameron Smith, and Bendigo Harriers' Jackson Eadon have qualified for the open 4 x 400m state relay championship final.
James Woods who was with South Bendigo and now competing for Melbourne University will chase a hat-trick of wins in the Steve Hooker pole vault challenge.
The Bats have also welcomed Newcastle-based athlete Rose Davies into the fold as Bendigo became her training base in recent weeks to prepare for a tilt at a hat-trick of Zatopek 10 victories.
Her first Zatopek win was at Box Hill in 2021, and then at Lakeside.
An Olympian and Commonwealth Games representative, Davies also competed in the 5000m at this year's world track titles in Oregon, USA.
The 22-year-old has an outstanding record, whether it be 3000m, 5000m, 10,000m, or the half-marathon of 21.1km.
Among the many highs of her career was racing in the 5000m at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Davies and Buchanan are both coached by Scott Westcott.
Echuca-based Archie Reid has trekked south several times to join the Bats' workouts at the Flora Hill complex or around Lake Weeroona.
Most of Reid's training is in Echuca with long-time coach Brady Threlfall from Bendigo Harriers and Bats who ran a time of 2:20.26 to be 83rd in a field of 162 which raced the Valencia Marathon last Sunday in Spain.
A major goal for Reid this track season was the Zatopek 10.
In the Zatopek 10 run last January, Buchanan and Reid were 10th and 13th in times of 30:00.87 and 30:08.42.
"The build-up for this year is a lot different," said Reid.
"Brady put in a lot of time preparing for the marathon in Valencia, so I have been heading to Bendigo for track sessions with the Bats," said Reid.
"The intensity at each session is incredibly high.
"Greatest challenge in a 10,000m is maintaining a fast pace for a lot of the way.
"The pace can drop off, but only slightly, so it's being able to stay with the leading pack for as long as you can that's really important."
In training, lap splits in blocks of 4 x 400m are usually 64 or 65 seconds.
It's then a switch to running 2km in about 5:40, and then back to 4 x 400m dash, and then another 2km to complete the set.
"It's been great to have Archie training with the Bats group lately," said Buchanan.
"He gets along with all group members and is a valuable member of the squad.
"Archie has embraced the extra challenge of having more athletes to run with.
"He is building a great base and will continue to improve as he gets older."
Bendigo Region's gun athletes will face tough opposition in a fast-paced 25-lap showdown.
Olympic and Commonwealth Games representative Jack Rayner won this year's Zatopek 10 in 28:16.86 and will chase more glory.
Also back on track will be Liam Adams, fourth in the marathon at this year's Birmingham Commonwealth Games as Buchanan fought on to be seventh in the 42.2km event.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.