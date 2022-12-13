Bendigo Advertiser

Bendigo athletes chase Zatopek glory

By Nathan Dole
December 13 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andy Buchanan, Archie Reid and Matt Buckell in a gruelling training session on the track. Picture by Daniel Soncin

BENDIGO Bats team-mates Andy Buchanan, Archie Reid and Nathan Stoate will take on many of the country's best distance runners in next Thursday night's Zatopek 10,000m classic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.