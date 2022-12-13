Record-breaking day in track and field

RECORDS in the mile, hurdles and relay were broken in Saturday's field and track action run by Athletics Bendigo Region at the Flora Hill complex.
A non-AVSL meet was run at the Retreat Road venue and drew 75 competitors.
Brother and sister, Logan and Chelsea Tickell were in hot form in the Mile showdown of 1609m.
Both were in the first heat and it was Logan who set a cracking pace from the gun on his way to a brilliant time of 4:30.60 to beat the Bendigo open record of 4:31.59 set by South Bendigo clubmate and Echuca star Archie Reid on December 8, 2018.
Tickell and Reid also raced for Bendigo Bats across the cross-country season.
Logan went into Saturday's race of the Bendigo record for the mile from under-13 to under-17 level.
It was another great run by Chelsea as her time of 5:34.89 beat the previous Open record of 5:35.51 set by South Bendigo clubmate Taryn Furletti on March 23, 2019.
Track action began with the sprint hurdles. A long-held 80m hurdles record was broken by Nicholas Hietbrink from Bendigo Harriers.
Hietbrink's time of 13.68 broke the Bendigo under-13s record of 14.0 achieved by YCW's Adam Quirk on November 15, 1986 at the Epsom track.
Finale to the track action on Saturday was the 4 x 200m relay in which the Bendigo Harriers' 70-plus men's team of Geoff Shaw, Paul Martin, John Watson and Hunter Gill set a Bendigo record of 3:00.65 for the event.
A great afternoon for the Tickell family included victory for Zackery in the 400m in 55.74 seconds from Bendigo Harriers' Josh Evans, 55.96, and Eaglehawk's Lewis McIntosh, 56.37.
Fastest in the 100m heats were Eaglehawk's Cameron Smith, 11.56, and Jorja Morrison, 13.01. A closely-fought 3000m went the way of University's James Trew in 10:54 from South Bendigo's Taryn Furletti, 10:58.
Top performers at javelin included Bendigo Harriers' Peter and Connor Clarke, Josh Evans; and Eaglehawk's Abbey Hromenko, Terry Hicks, Craig Graham and Dave Chisholm.
Stars at shot put were South Bendigo's Jasper Seymour, 13.76m; Eaglehawk's Abbey Hromenko, 10.10m; and Olivia Graham, 9.67m.
