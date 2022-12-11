Adult migrant students in Bendigo have helped the local library to become more accessible for all members of the community.
Bendigo TAFE's Adult Migrant English Program (AMEP) students have collaborated with the Bendigo Library to develop a new visitor map to improve accessibility for visitors from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, and others with limited reading ability.
Over the past six months, 25 students collaborated with library staff to design a new visitor map for the library, which has been recently unveiled.
The students identified specific areas of the library that needed to be included in the new map and marked the locations on a large architectural outline of the library while signage will also be placed on the walls of the library, including symbols for those requiring assistance with reading.
Most of the students are refugees from Karen State Myanmar, as well as from Afghanistan and South Sudan.
Their teacher Angela Molloy said the opportunity to collaborate with Bendigo Library has provided students with vital practical experience within an Australian work environment, while contributing to a meaningful project to support others in the community.
READ MORE:
"On their visit to the library early in the year, the English language students experienced difficulties with locating items," Ms Molloy said.
"This initiated the project to map and provide signage in the library, in liaison with library staff.
"Our students thoroughly enjoyed the experience of locating specific areas in the library and then labelling the large architectural map on display.
"It gave them a sense of satisfaction that their work has been acknowledged and used in a practical manner to help other library visitors."
Bendigo Library Services Officer Geordie Walker said it was a great opportunity to redesign the map from both an accessibility and diversity perspective.
READ MORE:
"Often library materials and signage can appear confusing and overly technical," said Mr Walker.
"By having the students from TAFE come in and not only identify the spaces that were important to them, but actually choose which words would go on the map, meant that it was accessible for all those who didn't have a library background and it was refreshing for us to get an external perspective."
Funded by the Australian Government, the AMEP provides free English language lessons to eligible migrants and humanitarian entrants aged 18 years and over.
The program focuses on helping learners settle successfully in Australia by supporting them with employment, further training and study pathways and connecting with the community.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.