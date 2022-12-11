Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo TAFE migrant students help improve library accessibility

December 12 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TAFE students have helped improve Bendigo Library's accessibility. Picture supplied

Adult migrant students in Bendigo have helped the local library to become more accessible for all members of the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.