Super skipper sparks Spirit's sixth-straight success

A masterclass from Kelsey Griffin was the catalyst for the Bendigo Spirit's sixth-straight win to start the Women's National Basketball League season.
With regular starters Meg McKay and Abbey Wehrung absent, the Spirit looked ripe for the picking in Saturday night's clash with the Adelaide Lightning in Mildura.
That's the kind of challenge that brings out the best in Griffin and the Spirit skipper haunted the Lightning with a vintage performance.
Griffin had 30 points on 11-18 shooting, 10 rebounds, three assists and, just for good measure, six steals to lead her side to an 84-75 victory.
"This group has a different mindset,'' Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama said.
"Sometimes when you lose a couple of players you go into preservation mode, but our expectation was that we were going to win and anything less than a win wasn't going to be good enough for us. We had the belief that we had the cattle to come away with the win, provided we executed and played our brand of basketball.
"The performance from the captain KG (Kelsey Griffin) certainly helped significantly, but I thought we also had the right amount of cameos throughout the game from different players.
"That's what makes our group pretty unique. We do a really good job of capitalising on player momentum at the right times."
Alex Wilson and Alicia Froling stepped into the starting five and played their roles.
Alex Wilson had 16 points and eight boards, while Froling chipped in with 11 and six rebounds.
In-form forward Anneli Maley produced some key plays in her 19-points, nine rebounds and three steals.
The Spirit starters played big minutes and, when the Lightning moved to within six points in the final term, Bendigo's unbeaten run looked shaky.
In the face of adversity the Spirit dug deep and fended off the Lightning.
"After the game we spoke about the fact that great teams find ways to win no matter the situation,'' Kereama said.
"It's often the things that don't make the stats sheet that make a big difference, like a deflection. It mightn't get your name in the paper, but we want to be all about those small things.
"We know those small things create big things and we had enough of those throughout the game.
"It's a credit to the whole group. Knowing we were going to be a couple of players down can create anxiety and doubt sometimes, but not with this group. They had a belief and were willing to work for it. When your work ethic matches your belief, the sky's the limit."
The Spirit are back on court in Bendigo on Wednesday night against the Sydney Uni Flames. Tip-off 5.30pm.
