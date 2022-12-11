Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Super skipper sparks Spirit's sixth-straight success

By Adam Bourke
Updated December 11 2022 - 3:51pm, first published 2:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelsey Griffin led the charge for the Spirit in Saturday night's victory. Picture by Getty Images

A masterclass from Kelsey Griffin was the catalyst for the Bendigo Spirit's sixth-straight win to start the Women's National Basketball League season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.