Golden Square batter scores first century in BDCA women's history

Golden Square's Tammy Norquay created Bendigo cricket history on Sunday.
The opening batter became the first player to score a century in the BDCA women's competition.
Norquay made an unbeaten 106 from 85 balls in Golden Square's total of 3-218 off 25 overs against Strathdale-Maristians.
"It was a little bit of a shock when I found out,'' Norquay told the Bendigo Advertiser on Sunday.
"It was a nice surprise to know that I was the first.
"I last made 100 in my early teens, which is about 20 years ago.
"I got close a few times, I went out on 99 one day, but I'd never made 100 in open-age cricket before today.
"It was a nice feeling."
A long-time player with Prahran and Brunswick in Melbourne, Norquay hadn't played cricket for eight years before relocating to Bendigo from Melbourne.
Golden Square coach Sarah Mannes, who played under Norquay at Brunswick, persuaded the 36-year-old to pull the pads on again with the Bulldogs this summer.
"I'm a shift worker and I work weekends which makes it hard (to play cricket), but after the first game I played I said to my partner that I'd never had so much fun playing cricket,'' Norquay said.
"The level of cricket is developing, but everyone is out there having fun and we have such a good group of girls.
"There's plenty of laughs, so I'll try to manipulate my roster as much as I can so that I can play as many games as possible."
Norquay hit 11 fours and two sixes and shared a record-breaking 211-run partnership with Sarah Perry.
Perry smashed an unbeaten 84 off just 58 balls and hit eight fours and four sixes. The duo rescued Square from a precarious 3-7.
In reply, Strathdale-Maristians were dismissed for 36.
The BDCA women's fixtures are usually played on hard wickets, but Sunday's fixture betwen the Bulldogs and the Suns was played on turf at Wade Street.
Norquay is no stranger to turf cricket having played 133 games for Prahran in Victorian Premier Cricket.
In her first season with Golden Square, Norquay has batted twice for scores of 74 not out and 106 not out.
She has also took 4-16 with the ball in her BDCA debut.
The 106 not out eclipsed the previous league best individual score of 84, which was set by Norquay's team-mate Paige Conder earlier this season.
