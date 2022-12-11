Thousands of year twelve students across the state will wake up on Monday morning to their final scores after a difficult schooling year.
Students have dealt with the ongoing pandemic as well as extreme flooding, but have managed to pull through to receive an Australian tertiary admission rank (ATAR).
The number between 0.00 and 99.95 ranks students across the state to produce what the Victorian Tertiary Admissions Centre (VTAC) said is simply a tool used by tertiary institutions to get students into the course of their choosing.
While many hardworking students will have done exceptionally well, many other hardworking students will be disappointed with their results.
VTAC has previously reminded students that the number "does not reflect who you are, does not determine your capabilities and is not a measure of your worth".
Universities and other tertiary institutions are keen to spread that message, including locally at La Trobe University Bendigo where the website reminds students they are "more than a number" and "more than an ATAR".
If students are disappointed with their score and are still set on university, there are several options available to gain entry to their desired course.
A Mitchell Institute study found in 2016 only 25 per cent of undergraduate students were admitted based on their ATAR, and the number of entry pathways continues to increase.
Students can first complete a non-degree course such as foundation studies or a certificate, diploma or associate degree course as a pathway to a university course.
Another option is to apply to another course within the desired university with a lower ATAR requirement and then transfer courses later.
While there will be a lot of focus on ATAR scores over the next few months, many members of the public said that sense of importance does not last long past getting students into a course.
Bendigo-raised historian and PhD student Rachel Caines graduated from Girton Grammar School in 2012.
"My ATAR was very important to me until approximately three seconds after I got my uni offers," she said.
"I don't actually remember the exact score anymore.
"I can safely say that no one who mattered has cared about my ATAR since February 2013 at the very latest."
Jamie Duncan works in media and communications and he said his score no longer matters to him.
"My Anderson score, yes I'm that old, did not set the world on fire but I got what I needed to get into my university course of choice," he said.
"I graduated 29 years ago and have never once been asked to prove I earned that degree."
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
