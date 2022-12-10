Douglas, French shine on Inter Dominion finals night

Bendigo's Julie Douglas and Tayla French had a night to remember on harness racing's biggest stage at Melton on Saturday night.
Douglas trained Torrid Saint to run second in the $500,000 Inter Dominion Pacers Final, while French won the Australasian Young Drivers Championship after winning the final heat on the Douglas-trained Major Watson.
Torrid Saint only made the final field on race morning after the scratching of Beyond Delight.
Despite being sent out the $126 outsider of the field, the seven-year-old produced a career-best run in the Group One feature.
From the inside of the second row, driver Jack Laugher had Torrid Saint travel sweetly three back on the pegs behind leader Act Now and polemarker I Cast No Shadow.
A 28 second second quarter of the last mile, followed by a 26.4 second third quarter, made Act Now vulnerable.
With those back in the field struggling to make ground, I Cast No Shadow and Torrid Saint pounced on the sprint lane.
For a couple of strides it appeared as though Torrid Saint could run down I Cast No Shadow, but the NSW visitor held on to win by 2.7 metres.
Owned at Swan Hill by Noel Watson, Torrid Saint collected the biggest payday of his consistent career - $75,000 - to take his career earnings past the $400,000 mark.
French had to win the final heat of the AYDC to clinch the title and she did so on an $81 roughie.
After drawing the pole, French bided her time behind the leader and then produced Major Watson on the sprint lane.
Despite being the outsider of the field, Major Watson showed a great turn of foot to storm home and record his first Melton victory in a career that's netted 14 victories.
"It's a pretty good feeling especially on Inter Dominion night," French told harnesslink.com.au after the series win.
"I knew I was a good chance going into tonight with the draw."
The victory lifted French to 72 points across the nine-heat series.
She defeated New Zealander Sam Thornley on 69, with Western Australia's Emily Suvaljko third on 58 points.
French joins a star-studded honour roll of AYDC winners, including Todd McCarthy (2016) and Kerryn Manning (2001).
Fellow central Victorian driver Ellen Tormey won the 2012 series held in Western Australia.
French drove the Alex Ashwood-trained Parisian Artiste to sixth place in the Group One Inter Dominion Trotters final.
The Ross Graham-trained Nephew Of Sonoko finished 11th behind winner Just Believe, who completed a clean sweep of the trotters series.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.