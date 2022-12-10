Herbert wows spectators at Bendigo Christmas Challenge

Bendigo Golf Club members and spectators watched on in amazement.
"Just once I'd love to hit a tee shot like that,'' one member said to his mate after Lucas Herbert launched a drive up the par-five sixth hole.
Herbert was the headline act in Saturday's Andrew Johnston 4BBB Christmas Challenge.
The PGA Tour and DP World Tour winner makes the effort to play in the event each year on his annual return to his hometown.
The locals value the opportunity to get up close to the 60th-ranked player in the world.
Herbert thrived in the relaxed atmosphere as he mixed with spectators and had a laugh.
Even without his game face on, Herbert's shotmaking wowed the gallery.
On the par-four second hole his monster tee shot cut the dogleg and finished 50m short of the green.
With little green to work with between the front bunker and the pin, Herbert lobbed a wedge to tap-in distance for birdie.
His drive on the par-five sixth hole went over the towering tree that guards the left-hand dogleg and finished on the right-centre of the fairway.
"I'm happy to be there in two shots,'' one spectator quipped.
Herbert's power and ball flight was in a different class to what you normally see in club golf.
Ditto for the sound the ball made off the face of his driver or three wood.
It was a gentle reminder of just how good you need to be to make it on the professional golf scene.
Herbert's handicap for the day was a remarkable plus six, but he and his playing partner still managed to score 41 points in the best ball stableford event.
Their score was two points short of the prize, but that mattered little.
After a year touring around the world and living out of a suitcase for much of it, Herbert enjoyed being home among familiar faces and the Bendigo Golf Club and patrons loved having him there.
