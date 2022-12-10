There is a grassfire in Cope Cope and Gooroc near Donald that is not yet under control.
Firefighters are responding to the blaze near Swanwater North Road and members of the public are advised to keep the roads clear so emergency services can respond.
There is currently no threat to the public, but smoke will be visible from nearby communities and roads. People should stay informed and monitor conditions.
If you do not have a plan, decide what you will do if the situation changes.
Find information on protecting yourself and your family at cfa.vic.gov.au/plan-prepare/am-i-at-risk/grassfires-rural
The next update is expected by 4:50 pm or as the situation changes.
For more information visit emergency.vic.gov.au or call the VicEmergency Hotline on 1800 226 226.
To access this information in other languages call the Translating and Interpreting Service on 131 450 (freecall) and ask them to call VicEmergency Hotline.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech/communication impairment contact National Relay Service on 1800 555 677 and ask them to call the VicEmergency Hotline.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
