Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Fires in Cope Cope and Gooroc near Donald not yet under control

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated December 10 2022 - 1:06pm, first published 12:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Supplied image.

There is a grassfire in Cope Cope and Gooroc near Donald that is not yet under control.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.