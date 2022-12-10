Your weekly newsletter from Addy editor Peter Kennedy

There's been a lot of talk in the wake of the federal election result about the cost of living crisis gripping the hearts, minds and wallets of most Australians.
This past week, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese convened a meeting with the states to consider a plan to tackle escalating energy prices, a burden none of us are immune from.
The hip pocket appeal of both the federal and state governments during their respective election campaigns this year showed voters want their elected representatives to do more to help drive down prices.
The talk was cheap, the idea struck a chord with voters, but nobody seemingly really knows now how to solve us from a crisis we are more than partially responsible for in the first place.
We also want our government to do more to halt the progress of climate change, and therein lies a huge problem for us all.
Cheap energy in this country - for now at least, relies far too heavily on burning coal and gas, also known as fossil fuels.
Our failure to do more about introducing and expanding renewable energy technology and do it more quickly during successive decades has caught up with us, and now we must pay the price.
The plan to try and contain riding energy costs relies on access to more gas from those states rich in gas reserves, and comes at a time when our own City of Greater Bendigo wants natural gas banned from consideration for any new housing estates.
We can be sure there will be a lot more said, written and hopefully done about energy costs in this country, and hopefully, even more about the foundations for a cleaner energy economy.
For now, the Queensland government wants NSW and Victoria to pay for improved access to that state's gas and coal reserves.
The price of coal will now be capped to help households try and balance the budget more easily.
And yet, we all want to save the planet.
Sometimes it seems we need to save us from ourselves first.
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
