LAWN BOWLS: Hawks show they may not be a spent force just yet with huge upset

EAGLEHAWK produced its best win of the season on Saturday and in doing so showed it could still be a dangerous proposition over the remainder of the Bendigo weekend pennant bowls competition.
The Hawks pulled off a big upset over three-time defending premier South Bendigo, winning 78-74 on the Diggers' home green.
It's the first time in five attempts the Hawks have beaten one of the sides currently in the top four, and while they still have a big task ahead of them if they are to make a run at the finals, it was a timely boost of confidence.
"It was a fantastic performance by the side today," Hawks skipper Dean Carter said.
"South is obviously a high quality team being the three-time defending premiers and reigning state champions, so a win like today gives us some confidence to take into the rest of the season."
The Hawks had three winning rinks.
Among them was that of skipper Simon Carter, which inflicted the first loss of the season on South Bendigo's Brad Holland with a 22-17 win.
Having lost four games in a row Dean Carter's rink bounced back with a 21-18 victory over Liam Crapper, while Tony Ellis' rink played well in what has been a tough season to beat Max Rowley 20-16.
The only winning rink for South Bendigo was Matt Robertson, which defeated Lachlan Bowland 23-15.
* Castlemaine continues to prove a bogey side for Bendigo East.
The Maine are now 4-1 in their past five encounters against Bendigo East after upstaging the Beasties 79-65 at Lansell Street.
The Maine won three of the four rinks in was was their third victory of the season, while Bendigo East slipped from seven to 17 points outside the top four with the loss.
* Bendigo won its home game against Golden Square by seven shots in what was a clash of two top four teams.
The Royals prevailed 78-71, with both teams winning two rinks apiece.
In what was four relatively one-sided rink battles, the closest margin was the 10 shots Square's Brad Marron beat Richard Murray by (22-12).
* Inglewood lifted itself off the bottom of the ladder and climbed two rungs to eighth after winning its second game of the season.
Just as they did in round one in their only other victory this season, the Woodies were too good for Marong in winning 91-73.
* Moama extended its break at the top of the ladder, while sending Kangaroo Flat to the bottom following its 72-65 win over the Roos.
The Roos were certainly competitive given the vast gulf between the two sides this season in pushing the Steamers to within seven shots.
Moama's win, coupled with South Bendigo's shock loss, now has the Steamers 12 points and 41 shots clear at the top of the ladder.
DIVISION 1
Eaglehawk 78 def South Bendigo 74.
Dean Carter 21 def Liam Crapper 18, Tony Ellis 20 def Max Rowley 16, Lachlan Bowland 15 lt Matt Robertson 23, Simon Carter 22 def Brad Holland 17.
Castlemaine 79 def Bendigo East 65.
Greg Brain 23 def Josh Moloney 15, Lachlan Darroch 15 lt Darren Burgess 20, Peter Brain 17 def Robert Clough 14, Rod Phillips 24 def Andrew Cullen 16.
Bendigo 78 def Golden Square 71.
Luke Hoskin 24 def John Berry 11, Ian Ross 14 lt Greg Podesta 29, Richard Murray 12 lt Brad Marron 22, Andrew Brown 28 def Gary Downie 9.
Inglewood 91 def Marong 73.
Rob Day 21 def Daniel Fulton 15, Mal McLean 24 def Andrew Whatley 18, Ian Chamberlain 26 def Mark Dickins 11, Lindsay Kelly 20 lt Chris Bramley 29.
Moama 72 def Kangaroo Flat 65.
Kevin Brennan 20 lt Daryl Weymouth 25, Brad Campbell 16 lt Cameron Wilson 19, Alex Marshall 16 def Travis Kelly 9, Cameron Keenan 20 def Paul Moller 12.
.............................................
DIVISION 2
Bendigo East 81 def Bendigo 69, Golden Square 82 def Kangaroo Flat 72, Eaglehawk 75 def Strathfieldsaye 63, White Hills 88 def Harcourt 76.
.............................................
DIVISION 3
Bendigo East 88 def Bendigo 61, Serpentine 82 def Kangaroo Flat 77, South Bendigo 85 def Strathfieldsaye 84, North Bendigo 77 def Heathcote 67.
.............................................
DIVISION 4
Castlemaine 98 def Bendigo East 64, Marong 83 def White Hills 59, South Bendigo 77 def Woodbury 72, Golden Square 82 def Eaglehawk 74.
.............................................
DIVISION 5
Calivil 78 def Castlemaine 48, Kangaroo Flat 80 def Marong 63, Campbells Creek 89 def Strathfieldsaye 74, Inglewood 74 def Dingee 64.
.............................................
DIVISION 6
Harcourt 114 def White Hills 60, Kangaroo Flat 75 def Woodbury 72, South Bendigo def Marong (forfeit), Bendigo 88 def Bridgewater 67.
.............................................
DIVISION 7
Heathcote 53 def Bendigo East 51, Golden Square 60 dr Kangaroo Flat 60, South Bendigo 62 def South Bendigo 53, Bendigo VRI 74 def Harcourt 39.
.............................................
DIVISION 8
Golden Square 66 def Woodbury 49.
Monday's division one games:
Round 9
Golden Square v Eaglehawk
White Hills v Bendigo East
Bendigo v Inglewood
South Bendigo v Kangaroo Flat
