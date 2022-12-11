EVCA ROUND 3, DAY 2: Code scores century in United's big win over Mandurang

STAR United batsman Alex Code scored an unbeaten century in the Tigers' dominant Emu Valley Cricket Association win over Mandurang on Saturday.
The Tigers dished out a 207-run thumping to the Rangas at Pearce Reserve.
Starting the day at 2-35 in reply to the Rangas' 139, the Tigers blasted their way to 9-346.
Coming in with the Tigers' closing in on victory at 4-119, Code finished 127 n.o. off 150 balls in what was his third century since joining United two seasons ago.
Code cracked 16 fours and five sixes, with the Tigers also having Dooley Niemann (67) and captain Harry Whittle (50) raise their bat during the innings.
Code put on 72 for the sixth wicket with Whittle and 83 for the seventh with Ashley Mayo (24).
Following two seasons of all one-day games, the Rangas got a reminder of just how grueling the two-day format can be having to spend 92 overs in the field, with the trio of captain Beau Clements (2-68), James Pietromonaco (2-23) and James Bailey (1-110) bowling 65 of them.
* West Bendigo won its first game of the season with a 26-run victory over Sedgwick at JG Edwards Oval.
The Redbacks successfully defended their 9-264 with the Rams all out for 238.
The Rams were in trouble early at 3-30, with two of the wickets to fall previous round century-makers Greg Thomas (0) and Bailey Ilsley (24).
Hard-hitting captain Jordan Ilsley soon had the scoreboard ticking over though with 80 off 78 balls that required little running between the wickets.
Ilsley crunched 74 of his 80 runs in fours (eight) and sixes (seven).
The Rams also got contributions from James Dempsey (46), Scott McKenzie (34) and Dustin Elliott (22) before being bowled out in the 72nd over.
Opening bowlers Shannon Murphy (4-58) and Tarran Kilcullen (3-61) combined for seven wickets for the Redbacks, while stalwart Travis O'Connell produced the economical figures of 2-11 off 11 overs with eight maidens.
* Marong defeated Axe Creek by 62 runs.
Resuming at 2-28 in pursuit of the Cowboys' 153 at Longlea, the Panthers passed their target seven wickets down before finishing with 215.
David Blume top-scored for the Panthers with an unbeaten 81 off 84 balls to be the mainstay of the innings after coming in at 3-74.
The Cowboys were right in with a chance of defending their score when the Panthers fell to 7-133, but Blume and Tom Wilson (15) proved the stumbling block as they guided the Panthers over the line and to their first win of the season.
Manish Negi's 4-59 off 18 overs were the best bowling figures for the Cowboys.
* Spring Gully's score of 194 proved well beyond California Gully.
Starting the day at 2-17, the Cobras were all out for 106 in reply in an innings where only Ben Twynstra (24), Travis Nolan (18) and Jaidyn Taylor (14) reached double figures.
The remaining eight Cobras' players were dismissed for five or less.
Spring Gully shared their wickets around with five players taking at least one led by openers Alex Sutton (3-23) and James Fox (2-27).
With first innings points locked away, the Crows batted for 29 overs in the second and finished the day at 7-83.
Kingower and Bridgewater were the two winners in Saturday's round 11 of the Upper Loddon Cricket Association.
Kingower (4-191) def Boort-Yando (152) by 39 runs.
Kingower's winning score was built off the back of a 102-run second wicket partnership between captain Braydon Welsh (54) and William Deason (49).
And Bridgewater upset Arnold by seven wickets.
Chasing the Redbacks' 7-149, the Bulls answered with 3-154 spearheaded by opener Patrick Murphy (68).
The game's best performer with the ball was Bridgewater's Chas Pickering (3-23).
