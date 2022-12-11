BDCA ROUND 6: Felmingham's 46-ball blitz sets up Jets' big win over Goers

A BRUTAL 46-ball blitz from opener Pat Felmingham laid the foundation for Strathfieldsaye's bounce back win over Bendigo in round six of the BDCA on Saturday.
Coming off their first loss of the season against Strathdale-Maristians the previous week, the Jets hit back hard with a 152-run belting of the Goers at Atkins Street.
The Jets cracked the highest total of the season so far, scoring at better than a run-a-ball in pummeling 5-291 off their 45 overs batting first.
Given a chance early when dropped by the Goers, Felmingham made Bendigo pay with a devastating knock of 87 off just 46 balls.
Felmingham smashed nine boundaries and six sixes, which equated for 72 of his 87 runs.
At one stage in his innings Felmingham went from 28 to 62 with just seven scoring shots - 4, 6, 6, 6, 4, 4 and 4.
With Felmingham on the attack, the Jets already had 101 runs on the board after just 10 overs.
Felmingham scored 87 of Strathfieldsaye's first 122 runs before he was caught by wicket-keeper Xavier Ryan off Dylan Johnstone (1-50) in the 14th over.
As well as Felmingham's 87, Chathura Damith (68 n.o.) also made a half-century for the Jets in a knock that started in the 30th over and featured four boundaries and five sixes.
Damith and Campbell Love (27 n.o.) closed the innings out with an unbroken partnership of 95.
In total the Jets whacked 28 fours and 13 sixes across their 45 overs, while they only allowed the Goers to bowl one maiden.
Spinner Kyle Humphrys with 3-48 was the only multiple wicket-taker for the Goers, whose top-order collapsed in reply.
After just 12.1 overs the Goers were reeling at 6-41, with the Jets' early onslaught with the ball led by Jed Rodda.
Rodda took four of the first six wickets to fall on his way to figures of 4-30, while it was Damith (2-28) who claimed the big scalp of Goers' captain James Ryan, who he bowled for 18.
The Goers' innings lasted into the 36th over before they were bowled out for 139 - 70 of which came from the last three wickets as Bailey George (47), Johnstone (24) and Craig Pearce (16) dug in.
Following their 3-0 start to the season the Goers have now lost three in a row, while the Jets climbed from third to second with their fourth victory.
* Bendigo United has breathed life back into its season.
At 0-4 it was shaping as a long summer for the Redbacks, but after backing up last week's win over Huntly North with an upset of Kangaroo Flat at Harry Trott Oval on Saturday, Bendigo United is on the move.
A pair of half-centuries to Riley Treloar and Tom Starr and a 93-run partnership between the pair proved the backbone of the Redbacks' 7-199 batting first.
Treloar's 60 was his second half-century in three innings, while Starr made 52, with the pair coming together after the dismissal of captain Clayton Holmes (6), caught at short cover by Daniel Pratt off Dylan Klemm in the seventh over.
Treloar and Starr, who occupied the crease for 141 minutes, took the score from 1-17 to 110 with their partnership against the Roos' much-vaunted bowling line-up that had both Klemm (2-27) and coach Brent Hamblin (2-30) take two wickets each.
The Roos - who rode a three-game winning streak into the game - were all out for 155 in reply against a Redbacks attack that had spin combine for seven wickets: Henry Edwards (3-23), Will Thrum (3-32) and Marcus Mangiameli (1-24).
Kangaroo Flat had been 5-104 in the 24th over before losing 4-13 to slump to 9-117.
The last pair of stalwart Adam Burns (29 n.o.) and Kenny Beith (5) added 38 for the 10th wicket before the Roos were all out in the 39th over for 155.
* Sandhurst has its first win of the season after dominating Huntly North with bat and ball at Weeroona Oval.
Firstly, it was the the Dragons' bowlers who did their job in setting the win up.
Playing a Power side with seven teenagers and without captain Adam Ward (unavailable), the Dragons routed Huntly North for 86.
Liam Stubbings (2-3), Zac Sims (2-5) and Englishman Will Barnham (2-16) each took two wickets for the Dragons, while wicket-keeper Ash Gray was busy behind the stumps.
Gray claimed five dismissals - four catches and one stumping.
Only Kyen Burrill-Grinton (24), Ryan Grundy (14) and Jarrod Harris (13) reached double figures for the Power, who were all out in the 34th over.
In reply the Dragons coasted to victory without the loss of a wicket as openers Gray (52 n.o.) and captain Joel Murphy (20 n.o.) needed just 17.5 overs to reach 0-87 and secure the 10-wicket win.
Gray's unbeaten 52 included four fours and four sixes - one of which landed on the roof of the Weeroona Oval clubrooms.
"It has taken us a bit longer than we'd hoped for to get our first win. We really had to get it done today, so we've ticked that off and now, hopefully we can continue to build," Murphy said.
"Our bowlers bowled really well, we created plenty of chances, got the main batsmen we needed to get early and then Ash came out and batted really well.
"To get the runs no wickets down was a good win and there's a good feeling among the group."
* Strathdale-Maristians recorded a 36-run win over White Hills at Bell Oval to remain unbeaten and a game clear at the top of the ladder.
Openers Daniel Clohesy and Cameron Taylor laid the platform for the Suns' score of 7-273 batting first.
The openers put on 141 for the first wicket, with the Demons not breaking through for their first dismissal until the 29th over.
Clohesy (80) and Taylor (72) combined for 14 boundaries and four sixes.
The innings later featured a 66-run stand for the fourth wicket between Jack Neylon (38) and coach Grant Waldron (33) as the Suns posted a score of 240-plus for the third time this season.
The Demons didn't help their cause by conceding 21 runs in wides.
Rhys Irwin was the leading wicket-taker for the Demons with 3-40 from his nine overs.
The Demons batted their 45 overs out in reply and reached 8-237 in what was an innings that started with key batsman Brayden Stepien (5) dismissed in the opening over by Sam Johnston (2-49).
The Demons had plenty of contributions in their innings with five players scoring between 47 and 29 - Justin Slattery (47), skipper Mitch Winter-Irving (43) Wian Van Zyl (38), Caleb Barras (32) and Gavin Bowles (29).
Taylor followed up his 72 with the bat by snaring 4-51 with the ball as the Suns beat the Demons for the 11th-straight time.
* Eaglehawk climbed from seventh to fourth on the back of its comfortable 55-run win over Golden Square at Wade Street.
The Hawks compiled 4-215 batting first led by a second-consecutive half-century to opener Ben Williams.
Coming off 52 against Kangaroo Flat last week, Williams followed up with a knock of 75 that was laced with 11 boundaries.
Williams and his brother Josh (32) put on 69 for the first wicket for the Hawks, who also had Cam McGlashan (49 n.o.) finish just shy of making a half-century.
Golden Square - captained by Scott Trollope in the absence of Liam Smith - had four bowlers take one wicket apiece.
Square openers Trollope (45) and Jack Keating (35) put on 81 for the first wicket before the Hawks took a flurry of four dismissals.
From 0-81 Square lost 4-14 in the space of 37 balls to slump to 4-95.
Trollope (45), Max Grant (0), Keating (35) and Ben Derrick (0) were the four wickets to fall in quick succession.
Golden Square batted out its 45 overs and finished at 9-160, with the result a reversal of the Twenty20 match the two sides played three days earlier when the Bulldogs won a thriller.
Leg-spinner Fletcher Good led the way with ball for the Hawks in taking 3-38, while Kallum Schepers claimed 2-9 on a day he picked up first A grade wickets.
