Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Photos

BDCA ROUND 6: Felmingham's 46-ball blitz sets up Jets' big win over Goers

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated December 11 2022 - 4:10pm, first published 12:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strathfieldsaye captain Ben Devanny made 43 against Bendigo at Atkins Street on Saturday. The Jets won by 152 runs. Picture by Darren Howe

A BRUTAL 46-ball blitz from opener Pat Felmingham laid the foundation for Strathfieldsaye's bounce back win over Bendigo in round six of the BDCA on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.