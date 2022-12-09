Last chance to watch and meet the Dolphins

Bendigo will bid farewell to the Australian swimming squad after Saturday morning's final training session at Gurri Wanyarra Wellbeing Centre.
To cap their first training camp in Bendigo, Dolphins squad members will meet with fans at the completion of their final swim. From 11am until noon, the Aussie squad will sign autographs for the public.
The Dolphins squad, which features Bendigo's Jenna Strauch, will train one last time from 7am until 9am before preparing for the session with spectators.
At the conclusion of the training camp, the squad will travel to Melbourne to complete their final preparations for the World Short Course Championships, which start on Tuesday at Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre.
READ MORE: Catch up on the latest local sport news
Strauch's carnival starts with the heats of the 100m breatstroke from 12.45pm on Wednesday.
The semi-finals are scheduled for Wednesday night, with the final to be held on Thursday night.
Strauch's best event - the 200m breaststroke - is scheduled for Friday afternoon and night, with the 50m breatstroke heats and semis to be held on December 17 and the final on December 18.
If selected, Strauch could also swim in the medley relays. The 4x50m medley relay is next Saturday, with the 4x100m medley relay one of the feature events on the final night of competition next Sunday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.