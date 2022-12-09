Grand final day for central Victoria's Inter Dominion finalists

Central Victorian harness racing identities will chase Inter Dominion glory at Melton on Saturday night.
Promising young trainer Alex Ashwood, and his partner Tayla French, will combine with Parisian Artiste in the trotters final.
It will be French's first drive in an Inter Dominion final.
They'll do battle with Sedgwick trotter Nephew of Sonoko, who is the second Inter Dominion final runner for trainer Ross Graham.
In the same race, 19-year-old Charlton-based driver Ryan Sanderson will have his first drive in an Inter Dominion final when he partners 100-1 shot Hatchback.
Bendigo trainer/driver combination Julie Douglas and Jack Laugher need a scratching for Torrid Saint to gain a start in the Inter Dominion pacers final.
As the emergency for the final, Torrid Saint will run in the $50,000 consolation if he doesn't gain a start in the final.
Graham trained Viva La Fever to an Inter Dominion trotters finals berth 15 years ago. He's experienced the thrill of Inter Dominion finals night before, but that doesn't make this week any less exciting.
"It's a huge thrill for us,'' Graham said.
"It's hard to find these quality horses, so you have to enjoy it while you can.
"I've always rated him highly, but this horse has come a long way.
"Viva La fever had blistering speed and he was brilliant Nephew Of Sonoko is probably a bit tougher. They had different racing styles, but they're both very good horses."
For Ashwood, the opportunity to have a horse in an Inter Dominion final was a dream come true.
"It's pretty exciting and it's rewarding,'' Ashwood said.
"It makes the early mornings and hard work all worth it. We're very excited about it."
Having his partner, Tayla, drive the horse adds an extra layer of excitement for the stable.
"I usually don't give her any driving instructions,'' Ashwood said.
"I let her do her own thing. She does her form good enough and my job is to get the horse 100 per cent right for the race. Her job is to get the horse around in one piece."
The first 200m of the trotters final will go a long way to determining the fortunes of Bendigo's two horses in the Group One race.
In terms of betting markets, Nephew Of Sonoko andParisian Artiste are seen as outsiders in the high-quality field, but their best form is good enough to challenge for a top-three finish.
The start of the race is crucial to their chances.
Nephew Of Sonoko is drawn gate four, but will start from three if the emergency doesn't get a run.
He has the early speed to, potentially, get to the rail first or at the very least take a forward position.
In contrast, Parisian Artiste, who starts from the back row, has been stepping slowly in recent runs and could find himself back near the tail of the field.
If he finds his best manners he could settle midfield and not have as much work to do in the latter stages of the race.
"I would say we'd go forward, but I'll have a discussion with (driver) James (Herbertson) and see what he thinks,'' Graham said of Nephew Of Sonoko.
"I think we'd probably be pro-active and use the gate draw to our advantage."
"I'm not too concerned about the barrier draw considering how he's been trotting away,'' Ashwood said of Parisian Artiste.
"It wouldn't matter if he drew two or nine, he's going to lob where he lobs because he's been losing some ground at the start.
"He's gone well throughout the series without having much luck, so if they go hard up front then he's more than capable of running on into the top five."
Nephew Of Sonoko and Parisian Artiste qualified for the final after surviving a gruelling campaign of three heats in seven days.
Nephew Of Sonoko won his second heat to all but seal his place in the final, but battled into seventh place in last Saturday night's final heat.
"He was probably a whisker disappointing I thought,'' Graham said.
"His first two runs were very good and I thought he was a little bit below what he can do.
"He seems to have recovered well and he's felt good through the week.
"He had one pace work (this week) and he jogged normal. He seems pretty happy within himself."
A slow start cost Parisian Artiste in his third heat, but he finished the race off strongly to run fourth.
"He's got a good constitution and he's looking healthy,'' Ashwood said.
"I'm really happy with how he came through the heats. if he was trotting a little bit better at the start I'd be very confident.
"He's down in confidence getting away from the mobile for the first 100m.
"(This week) I ticked him along just for maintenance.
"He did fast work on Wednesday and he had a good blow, so I worked him again on Thursday just to top him off.
"He gets quite fat quite easily, so he seems pretty good."
Queen Elida, which has drawn inside of the second row, is the favourite for the final.
She's drawn to rail out behind the smart Mufasa Metro, who will start from gate one if the emergency is scratched.
Just Believe, who was unbeaten during the three heats, has the worst draw of the favoured runners in gate 12.
Graham and Ashwood said the final was an open race.
"There's a number of winning chances,'' Graham said.
"Even Majestuoso, after the way he went last week,... he's one that could go forward at the start.
"If the one (Mufasa Metro) holds the lead then Queen Elida is going to get a good run.
"There's half a dozen realistic winning chances, even the seven horse (Always Ready) has got better as the series has gone on.
"I wouldn't be surprised if they chance their arm and they have a crack for the lead."
"I think there's three or four real winning chances,'' Aswood added.
"If Mufasa Metro leads and cops no pressure then he'll be hard to run down.
"If he does cop pressure then that brings Queen Elida right into it. There's a lot of variables. Just Believe has been going super in the series, but he's going to have to do a bit of work (from where he's drawn).
"I reckon Always Ready is a bit of a smokey. There's a handful of winning chances, it won't be a one-act affair."
