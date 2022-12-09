Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo Historical Society celebrates volunteers Kay MacGregor and Jim Evans

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
December 10 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kay MacGregor and Jim Evans have served the Bendigo community through their respective roles of society president and collection manager for a combined 36 years. Picture by Noni Hyett

Two dedicated volunteers and history lovers were celebrated at the Bendigo Historical Society's end of year lunch on Friday, with a combined contribution of more than three decades.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.