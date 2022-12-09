Two dedicated volunteers and history lovers were celebrated at the Bendigo Historical Society's end of year lunch on Friday, with a combined contribution of more than three decades.
Jim Evans and Kay MacGregor have served the Bendigo community through their respective roles of society president and collection manager for a combined 36 years and their knowledge of the region's history is virtually unmatched.
Mr Evans said history had been his passion since his school days, but he was happy to leave the society on a good note.
"How lucky are we to have civic minded people who have supported us in the gaining of History House on MacKenzie Street earlier this year, and at last financial year we had about 206 financial members of the Historical Society which is a record," he said.
"So I think I am finishing up on a good note."
Mr Evans has been known to describe the historical society as "the Bedouins of Bendigo" due to the number of times they have had to move to buildings such as at Charing Cross, the Mechanics Institute at Eaglehawk, Trades Hall, the Temperance Hall and Dudley House.
During these trying times, both Mr Evans and Ms MacGregor continued to collect historical items to build the significant collection today, continuing to be strong advocates for learning more about local history along the way.
"Some of my proudest achievements include, becoming a Bendigo Hero, being twice nominated for Citizen of Year, being called "Mr History" and "History Stalwart" by The Bendigo Advertiser, organising school history awards for primary and secondary schools and organising walking tours, including the Summer in the Parks tours," Mr Evans said.
Bendigo Historical Society president Euan McGillivray said hearing the knowledge that Ms MacGregor had about the collection and about people in Bendigo was incredible.
She has left the committee leaving "a big hole" however she will continue to work with the society.
She said she just loves the collection and "doing research on all manner of topics from gold mining to cordial factories".
"I have a special love for photographs and the history they can unlock," she said.
Mayor Cr Andrea Metcalf who serves as one of the group's patrons congratulated the pair on the long running efforts, and paid tribute to Mr Evans as "a key custodian of local history" and a "great advocate for preservation of our heritage assets".
"The history of our city is so much a part of our identity," Cr Metcalf said.
She praised the dedication and care the team had put into conserving irreplaceable culturally and historically significant books, documents, photographs, artworks, textiles and other objects and also recognised the anonymous benefactor who provided History House for long term use.
"This was a generous gift not only to you, but to the people of Bendigo."
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
