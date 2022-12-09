Bendigo Advertiser

Mile event the feature of Athletics Bendigo meeting

By Nathan Dole
Updated December 9 2022 - 4:08pm, first published 3:31pm
Logan Tickell is one of the runners to watch in Saturday's mile event. Picture by Darren Howe

A MILE run is on Saturday's non-Athletics Victoria Shield League meet being run by Athletics Bendigo at the Retreat Road track in Flora Hill.

