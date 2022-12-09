Mile event the feature of Athletics Bendigo meeting

A MILE run is on Saturday's non-Athletics Victoria Shield League meet being run by Athletics Bendigo at the Retreat Road track in Flora Hill.
What's usually a 1500m showdown is being increased to the 1609m distance for the meet which starts at 1.30pm .
The mile is rarely run at athletics meets.
Among those who have entered for Saturday's heats are South Bendigo's Chelsea and Logan Tickell, and Debby Kirne; University's James Trew, Eaglehawk's Tate McQueen and Sandra Kandri; and Bendigo Harriers' Anne Buckley, Tiffany Bussem-Jorgensen and Ian Wellard.
Holder of the Victoria Country under-15 record for the 3000m of 8:48.13, Logan Tickell marked his 16th Birthday on Friday.
Track action starts with sprint hurdles at 1.30pm.
Distances will be 110m, 100m, 90m or 80m.
Hurdles will be followed by the 2000m walk.
It's then the fast-paced action of the 100m dash in which Eaglehawk's Jorja Morrison will aim to keep her winning run rolling.
Heat one features the battle of Hawks' clubmates Isabella Noonan, Andrea Archibald, Jorja Morrison, Abbey Hromenko and Jessica Grigson.
First of the men's heats is the unofficial Eaglehawk championship in which Cameron Smith, Angus McKindlay, William Beaton, Cooper Richardson and Lewis McIntosh will clash.
It's then the mile, 400m and the 3000m run.
Finale to the track action will be the 4 x 200m relay.
First of the flights in field events start at 1.30pm.
Saturday's program features shot put, javelin and triple jump.
Top contenders at shot put include South Bendigo's Jasper Seymour, Eaglehawk's Abbey Hromenko and Olivia Graham, and Bendigo Harriers' Bailey Cooper, and Peter and Connor Clarke,
Athletes to watch at javelin include Josh and Caitlin Evans from Bendigo Harriers, and Eaglehawk's Terry Hicks.
Some of the best in this season's triple jump action have been Eaglehawk's Cameron Smith, William Beaton and Shannon Storey, and South Bendigo's Naomi Henderson.
Although there will be no points up for grabs at this meet, athletes will be determined to achieve fast times, long marks and big heights as they prepare for the seventh round of Athletics Victoria Shield League to be run on December 17.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.