Bendigo Bank has increased the rates on its home loan and savings products following the Reserve Bank of Australia's decision to lift the cash rate by 0.25 per cent on Tuesday.
Home loan customers on a variable rate loan will have their interest rates increase by 0.25 per cent from December 16 while customers on with reward saver deposit products will have rates increased by 0.25 per cent from December 22.
Chief customer officer for consumer banking Richard Fennell said the bank always carefully considered the impact rate rises have on its customers.
Read more
"We understand that consecutive rate rises can make it difficult for borrowers, especially at this time of year," he said.
"There is a team standing by to help customers with any concerns they may have."
Mr Fennell said customers who want to better understand how the changes will affect them can use Bendigo Bank's online calculators and tools where they can calculate the impact of the recent rate rise, prepare a family budget and more.
"I urge those with some time off over the summer period to complete our free online Home Loan Health Check to make sure your current home loan meets your needs," he said.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.