Herbert back on home soil for the Christmas Challenge at Bendigo Golf Club

Bendigo's most successful golfer will be teeing up on home soil this weekend.
Lucas Herbert is the marquee player for the Bendigo Golf Club's Volkswagen-backed Christmas Challenge.
Herbert is playing on Saturday in the Andrew Johnston 4BBB event and one thing that's certain is that he will attract a strong crowd.
"Lucas is playing in the best events in the world, but he still finds time to play in our relaxed country event every year," BGC general manager Brock Rogers said.
"It speaks highly of the type of the individual character that he is
"It is fantastic for golf in the region and for our golf club that Lucas wants to put back into the Bendigo community. We cannot thank him enough."
Spectators are welcome to come and watch Herbert in action on Saturday for free. He will be teeing off at 12.52pm.
The tournament has a field of over 200 participants, who will enjoy live music, food and drink going and overall just a great day out on the course.
One of the major perks of having Bendigo Volkswagen get behind the event this year comes in the way of a special prize up for offer on the par-three fifth hole - a brand new VW Golf
One major change to this year's event is the renaming of the traditional Open 4BBB to the Andrew Johnston 4BBB - in honour of the club's former president who passed away in 2021.
Johnston joined the club in 1990 before taking on the lead role for a total of eight years from 2012-2019.
"Andrew was responsible for a number of key initiatives that guided the club through some very difficult times and helped turn around the club's financial position," Rogers said.
"After he passed away, the board and many members wanted to find a way to acknowledge and honour the contributions of our longest ever serving president.
"Given that the 4BBB is part of the Christmas Challenge is one of the club's biggest days of the year, we thought it made sense to name it after him."
The Johnston 4BBB is part of the club's four-day Christmas Challenge which started on Thursday with the Ladies 4BBB.
The festivities conclude on Sunday with the individual 2-Ball Ambrose.
The action on the golf course this weekend isn't limited to just Bendigo as over at Neangar Park it's the second round of club championships.
In other golf news, Central Victorian juniors Jazy Roberts and Morten Hafkamp were in action on Friday for the second day of the Port Phillip Amateur.
On Friday afternoon Roberts looked to be in prime position to make the weekend cut at five-over par after carding rounds of 75 and 78 at Kingston Heath.
Hafkamp, who had rounds of 81 and 85, looked likely to miss the cut.
Professionals Andrew Martin and Kris Mueck have also been busy in eastern Victoria at the Gippsland Super 6 at Warragul Golf Club.
Martin made the weekend cut after shooting an even-par 70 on Thursday, followed by a three-under on Friday.
Mueck opened with a seven-over par on Thursday and, at the time of publishing on Friday, looked unlikely to make the cut.
