Alarming statistics show many Australians are worried about how they will afford Christmas this year.
According to research conducted by the Salvation Army, 99 per cent of clients are worried about the cost of the festive season, with six in 10 responding stating they'll struggle to afford presents for their children.
Three in 10 Australians will struggle to pay utilities, a statistic that rises to 55 per cent of people who access the Salvation Army's services.
It's the result of record-high inflation, interest rate rises and devastating natural disasters, according to the organisation.
"The Salvation Army is experiencing a tsunami of need," Salvation Army major Bruce Harmer said.
"As you read and hear about these dreadful statistics, we are on the frontline seeing the people behind the numbers and hearing their stories."
"We are deeply concerned to hear about the agonising choices every-day Australians are making, such as deciding whether to pay an electricity bill or buy a Christmas present for their child."
Mr Harmer said people are choosing to go without food or medication to ensure their children have something to eat.
"The guilt and emotional toll of not being able to provide the basics for their family is the real but often hidden cost of financial hardship," he said.
The research involved 1450 people who are supported by The Salvos Doorways Emergency Relief Services as well as 2015 people surveyed by researcher PureProfile.
It found 82 per cent of single parent households are struggling to afford enough food to eat.
Fifty-one per cent did not feel good about themselves, 44 per cent did not feel important to others, 43 per cent did not feel hopeful and 39 per cent are not looking forward to the future.
One in five people surveyed will spend Christmas alone this year, with those aged 55 years and over twice as likely to be by themselves.
The statistics show a need for charities and not-for-profit organisations to work hard to help those in need this Christmas, Mr Harmer said.
"These statistics clearly show the dire impact that the cost of living is having on Australians across the country," Mr Harmer said.
"Over 2.5 million will be reaching out to a charity for support this Christmas," he said. "We feel privileged to walk alongside people during their time of need, to provide practical support when it is needed most and to offer hope during the festive season and beyond."
The Salvation Army alone will provide 64,000 hampers and vouchers and 68,000 beds for those in need of accommodation. The organisation is aiming to raise $23 million through its Christmas appeal.
In Bendigo, Anglicare Victoria has recevied an increase in people seeking assistance including financial and accommodation support and for things like gifts and food.
Senior manager at Anglicare Victoria north central region Paula West said there has been significant displacement particularly in Rochester following the floods.
"In that area we've taken a significant number of intakes, over 227 referrals in the Rochester are alone, we've placed 99 adults and 42 children," she said.
"People have been doing it really tough over the last two years with the pandemic and now floods and people at this time of year become quite stressed around how they're going to cope and manage the Christmas period."
Ms West said before people think about food or gifts, some are thinking about where they'll be sleeping on Christmas Eve.
People can support Anglicare Victoria by donating wearable clothing and toys to church groups and op shops, and food to organisations such as Bendigo Foodshare or church's organising hampers.
Other charities are conducting toy drives to help families put gifts under the Christmas tree, including St Vincent De Paul and Uniting Emergency Relief.
