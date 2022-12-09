Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Speeding young driver pleads guilty, sentenced in Bendigo Magistrates Court

Petula Bowa
By Petula Bowa
Updated December 9 2022 - 5:08pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'High risk driver' sentenced in court

A young driver caught driving at a dangerous speed that exceeded the limit, has pled guilty and been sentenced in the Bendigo Magistrates Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Petula Bowa

Petula Bowa

Editorial Trainee

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.