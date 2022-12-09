'High risk driver' sentenced in court

A young driver caught driving at a dangerous speed that exceeded the limit, has pled guilty and been sentenced in the Bendigo Magistrates Court.
Police detected the man, who the Advertiser has chosen not to name, doing 30 kilometres over the speed limit on December 2021 as he drove north on Bridgewater-Serpentine road.
The court heard the speed limit on Bridgewater-Serpentine road in Salisbury West is 100 kilometres as per the speed signs displayed.
"You were driving at an excessive speed," Judicial Registrar Allison Vaughan said to the man.
The court heard police intercepted the vehicle, gave the driver an infringement notice and fine, and suspended his licence for three months.
The driver told police his reason for speeding was he didn't realise he wasn't going that fast.
The young driver pled guilty to the offence.
"There's a mandatory loss of license," Judicial Registrar Vaughan said.
"I have no discretion."
The man, who opted to represent himself, told the court there had been delays and several errors made in the paperwork police gave him - resulting in four infringement tickets being cancelled as a result of the errors.
"It seems like it was a very frustrating situation for you. And confusing no doubt," Judicial Registrar Vaughan said.
She said the young driver took time to attend court when he lives in the Geelong area.
Judicial Registrar Vaughan said her view was to not impose a fine due to the time it's taken to get the matter resolved, but told the driver he needed to have a three month license loss to reflect the seriousness of his offending.
She said he fell into that category of high risk drivers.
"You are a very vulnerable and inexperienced driver," Judicial Registrar Vaughan said.
"You need to protect yourself and you need to protect our community."
The court heard the young driver was employed and studying at university.
"You seem to be a young man with a lot of prospects," Judicial Registrar Vaughan said.
He was sentenced to a three month license loss - with the time he hasn't been driving deducted from the suspension period.
He will be back behind the wheel in six weeks.
