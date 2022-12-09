ONE of Bendigo's most popular tourist attractions is celebrating its 50th anniversary after starting as a 15-month trial in the 1970s
The Vintage Talking Tram Service started off the back of the Bendigo Trust running a tourist tramway after the city's public tram service ended in 1972.
When the Bendigo trams ran their last public service brass bands and a crowd of around 20,000 people lined the streets to farewell the tram fleet.
The city's trams were due to be dispersed among Australia's tram museums before the a small group of volunteers fought to save the trams from being sold off.
The acts the group undertook to prevent the trams leaving included welding trams to the tracks under cover of darkness at Bendigo Tramways.
"It's pretty amazing - the vision, passion and dedication that small group of rebels and volunteers had to where the trams are today," Bendigo Heritage Attractions chief executive James Reade said.
"We are really looking forward to the next 50 years and the role that trams play in Bendigo. We're excited for things like the Commonwealth Games where trams will have a role play moving people around and are looking forward to continuing to grow."
Since then, it is hard to imagine Bendigo without its iconic trams that run seven days a week with Bendigo Tramways welcoming more than 60,000 visitors a year to one of Australasia's largest tourist tramways.
"Trams are entwined into the fabric and history of Bendigo," Bendigo Trust chairman Tom Smith said.
"To still be operating today, 50 years on, is a testament to the vision, passion and commitment of so many people who fought hard to save the trams."
The Bendigo Tramways Depot is the oldest operating tram depot in Australia and has been in operation since 1903.
Mr Read said a bigger celebration of the 50 years of tourist trams would take place following the Bendigo Tramways expansion.
"We are hosting a morning tea this weekend to celebrate but with construction having started as part of the $11 million tramways expansion, we are looking forward to big celebration and acknowledgement of the tourist trams in the future," he said.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
