Bednigo Tramways celebrates 50 years of the Vintage Talking Tram Service

December 10 2022 - 9:30am
Bendigo Tramways volunteers Chris Pollard and Chris Purton celebrate 50 years of the Talking Tram. Picture by Noni Hyett

ONE of Bendigo's most popular tourist attractions is celebrating its 50th anniversary after starting as a 15-month trial in the 1970s

Chris Pedler

Chris Pedler

