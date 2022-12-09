Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Madison's 50th anniversary cancelled after upgrade work delays

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated December 10 2022 - 12:41pm, first published December 9 2022 - 2:15pm
The 2023 Bendigo International Madison, which would've marked the cycling carnival's 50th anniversary, has been cancelled due to delays to upgrade works at the Tom Flood Sports Centre.

One of Bendigo's most iconic sporting events has been scratched off the calendar.

