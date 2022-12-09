Bendigo Madison's 50th anniversary cancelled after upgrade work delays

One of Bendigo's most iconic sporting events has been scratched off the calendar.
The 50th anniversary of the Bendigo International Madison was scheduled for next year's Labour Day long weekend, but due to delays to the upgrade project at Tom Flood Sports Centre, the organising committee has made the difficult decision to call the event off.
"It's very disappointing," BIM committee secretary Rik McCaig said.
"After two years of COVID interruptions and just recently getting sponsors on board it really looked like we were going to have a great event.
"However, a couple of weeks ago we were told that the grass area wasn't going to be ready which diminished the carnival by half as the Victorian Athletics League wasn't going to be able to hold its running events."
"We didn't want our 50th anniversary to look different to the other 49 that we've held in previous years.
"Not having an end date and no assurance that the ground would be ready at all, we just couldn't press on as we were at the stage of making financial commitments."
In addition to the cycling, there are also numerous foot races held during the carnival which includes the Bendigo Gift.
The $1.1m upgrade at Tom Flood, which is maintained by the City of Greater Bendigo, includes a complete overhaul of the central grassed area and involves the installation of a new drainage system and playing surface.
Since works commenced in July, there has been no access to the cycling track which surrounds the central area, which also resulted in the cancellation of the Bendigo District Cycling Club's annual Christmas Carnival and regular track season.
The initial plan was to have the project completed by mid-November.
The cycling track surface is not being upgraded as part of the project, but without the venue fully functioning, it was deemed unsuitable for the carnival.
The delays to the project are a result of the recent inclement weather and record breaking rainfall across Victoria, which has impacted the supply chain for materials required for the project.
COGB manager of tourism and major events Terry Karamaloudis said the Madison was a major contributor to the city's sporting community.
"It is one of the longest major sporting events in our city and it's a disappointment that we won't see it up again in 2023 for the 50th anniversary," Mr Karamaloudis said.
"The event makes a significant contribution to the city's economy, but also the livability and overall pride for our city."
"We know it will be back in 2024, which will be a spectacular staging. We're all looking forward to it."
McCaig said the decision was made in the interest of the long term sustainability of the carnival.
"Recent support for the event from sponsors and businesses was a reflection of how much our community loves major sporting events," he said.
"The council also wants this event just as much as we do," he said.
"No one goes out to have a works program go over schedule and they've done all that they can.
"It was a tight time-frame to start with and we were concerned from the onset.
"Add in the weather circumstances that occurred it was then evolved into the worst possible scenario.
"We want to see the great carnival back on track in 2024 and we're striving to make sure it happens."
The BIM was last held in 2020, just a few weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic arrived on Australian shores.
