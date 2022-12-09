Bendigo Symphony Orchestra's concert on Sunday will not only be a celebration of a big 2022 season but also a special moment for mother and daughter musicians.
The Symphonia Choralis event will feature 60 singers on the Ulumbarra Theatre stage with a 55-piece orchestra performing Beethoven's glorious 9th Symphony and its rousing Ode to Joy fourth movement.
Renowned vocalists Merlyn Quaife (soprano), Kristen Leich (mezzo soprano), Michael Petruccelli (tenor) and Teddy Tahu Rhodes (baritone) will join the Gisborne Singers and other choristers from around Victoria on stage for the choral extravaganza.
Also on stage will be Jo Irwin as a member of the Gisborne Singers while her daughter Jess Irwin will be in the orchestra on violin.
It seems a fitting fulfilment of destiny for the two musicians considering it was a piece of Jo's past which inspired her daughter to take up the violin in the first place.
"Mum plays piano and she had an old violin a former piano teacher had given her," Jess said.
"It was juts under mum's piano at home and I discovered it one day and that's where it started."
Jess was just seven years old at the time and now, 14 years later, she has been given the chance to play the violin alongside her mother on stage.
"I have filled in for the Gisborne Singers before as a singer but this will be the first time I've played violin with mum (in a public performance)," Jess said.
"Which is really nice. I'm looking forward to it."
Previously a member of the Melbourne Youth Orchestra (MYO), Jess has been with the BSO for just on 12 months after an invitation from conductor Luke Severn.
"I knew Luke through my mum and he said the orchestra was looking for extra players and asked if I'd like to play," Jess said.
She joined the BSO for its 40th anniversary gala concert in December last year, after which she was offered the position of concert master for the orchestra.
"Concert master is like the 2IC to the conductor," Jess said.
"It's a big leadership role. There are a lot of parts in a concert where violinists may not be looking at the conductor so they look at me on a big chord or staccato sections to make sure we're all in time."
It's a second chance for Jess who was invited to take on the concert master role with the MYO but never got the chance to fulfil that destiny.
"We were meant to go on a European tour but then COVID hit," Jess said.
"It's probably turned out for the best because Bendigo is a nicer group, they're all really lovely and a bit more adult."
Hailing from Woodend, Jess has been able to combine orchestra rehearsals in Bendigo with her biomedical studies at La Trobe University.
With her studies now complete, it means Sunday's concert will be Jess' last as concert master with the BSO as she heads to Shepparton next year to attend medical school.
"It's really sad (to be leaving the BSO but I will be mark for the concert in March next year to perform a solo piece with them," she said.
For now, the focus is on Sunday's concert which will see a performance of all four movements of Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 in D minor, Op. 125.
"Everyone knows it and it is such a joy to perform," Jess said.
"It's nice to play something everyone knows and loves.
"If you know anything about music theory, the 9th has a lot of detail and hops around the orchestra with a few fugues to look out for. It's quite intricate.
"I think the 3rd movement is quite strong as well. It's one of my favourites.
"It should be great. And the program for next year looks great as well."
The Bendigo Symphony Orchestra has already sold out two of its three concerts this year and the final event on Sunday is heading that way as well.
Gisborne Singers president Kitty Skeen is also enthused about Sunday's event.
"The chance to sing a large-scale choral work with full orchestra doesn't come around very often," she said.
"It is an incredibly difficult and expensive exercise, thus out of reach for many community choral organisations.
"We are so pleased to be in the position to offer this experience to singers from all over Victoria."
The concert of Sunday, December 11 starts at 2.30pm at Ulumbarra Theatre. Head to gotix.com.au for tickets.
