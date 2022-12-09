Encapsulating selfless Christmas spirit, Bendigo Chiropractors have had a crack at supporting disadvantaged families in the region.
At their annual Toys For Tots Day last Thursday, regular patients were invited to bring a toy to their appointment, rather than pay for their adjustment.
"Many chiropractors give up one day each year to support this program all around Australia," chiropractor Dr Brett Houlden said.
Participating chiropractors included Dr Houlden, Dr Helen Sexton, Dr Liz Conlon and Dr Georgia Ryan.
The result was a pile of toys in the clinic's reception area, ranging from bikes to balls, teddy bears and other fun playthings for kids of all ages.
Toy donations are also accepted from anyone in the community during the first few weeks of December.
Toys For Tots Day has been a success with chiropractor clinics across the country and is held in conjunction with the Salvation Army, which will distribute the toys in time for Christmas.
"It is a fantastic opportunity for everyone in the community to show how much they care, and we were very proud to be involved and gladly give our time," Dr Houlden said. "Last year many chiropractic clinics resembled toy stores."
Bendigo Chiropractors is located at 27 View Street.
