WNBL: Spirit radar forecasts Lightning challenge

Bendigo Spirit face a new challenge this weekend when they head to Mildura to host the Adelaide Lightning.
Spirit head into round five with a 5-0 record and look to go even further on Saturday night, whereas the Lightning are 3-3.
"Adelaide are a very good group that has high energy and overall play an impressive style of team basketball," Spirit head coach Kennedy Kereama said.
"We're looking forward to a new challenge and testing our mettle against a team that has players with WNBA experience."
Among the roster includes Steph Talbot, Kierstan Bell, Jacinta Monroe and former Spirit player Marena Whittle.
Leading the Lightning this season as head coach is Nat Hurst, who herself is a former Spirit player.
"There's no job that's ever too big or too small for Nat Hurst," Kereama said.
"She was always a very tough and gritty player and the team she has put together is a perfect reflection of that style of basketball.
"It's going to be a tough game against a well-coached outfit."
Spirit head into home away from home round at the Mildura Sporting Precinct on the back of two wins on the road last weekend against Townsville and Sydney.
The on-the-road double-header kicked into gear last Friday night in Queensland with a clash against the Shannon Seebohm-coached Fire.
The hosts also headed into clash undefeated and pushed the Spirit to the edge but on the final buzzer it was the Spirit narrowly ahead 68-66.
Spirit then headed south to Sydney for their second season clash against the Flames which they wrapped up at 77-60.
Kereama hoped to keep the winning-streak alive this weekend when they head north west towards the border.
"A large contingent of our playing group are regional Victorian players so getting out is a huge focus for us from that standpoint," Kereama said.
"It's also an important component in growing the brand and being able to take the wonderful sport of basketball at this level to other parts of regional Victoria.
"The players really enjoy taking the sport elsewhere and growing the brand of basketball.
"I've been to Mildura before, it's a great town and the players are looking forward to getting out in the community, making connections, meeting as many different people as we can and expanding our member base within regional Victoria."
