LAWN BOWLS: Weekend pennant season halfway mark; how the teams are tracking

Record - 6-2-1, 4th
Points - 102 Shots - +26
Avg for - 76 Avg agst - 73
Touted pre-season as a likely big improver and the Royals are living up to the billing in their 150th anniversary season. Already have six wins on the board having won just eight games the previous two seasons.
Record - 5-3-1, 5th
Points - 95 Shots - +58
Avg for - 78 Avg agst - 71
Very much in the finals mix sitting in fifth position, but yet to prove themselves a legitimate premiership threat given they haven't beaten any teams in the top four - albeit their round two clash against Moama was abandoned.
Record - 2-6-1, 8th
Points - 52 Shots - -136
Avg for - 70 Avg agst - 87
Just the two wins for the Maine so far, yet they are the only team to have beaten South Bendigo when they upset the Diggers by 10 shots in round four.
Record - 3-5-1, 6th
Points - 68 Shots - -60
Avg for - 71 Avg agst - 79
An unfamiliar sight to see Eaglehawk in sixth position and -60 shots at the halfway mark of the season. Lost to the top four sides by an average of 29 shots, so well off the pace of the leading contenders following a turnover of key personnel.
Record - 6-2-1, 3rd
Points - 110 Shots - +135
Avg for - 88 Avg agst - 71
Square is certainly up and about in its centenary season and right in the hunt to win a first premiership since 2014. In good form with six wins from their past seven games, including scoring a combined 201 shots in past two matches against Inglewood (102) and Bendigo East (99).
Record - 1-6-2, 10th
Points - 46 Shots - -131
Avg for - 68 Avg agst - 86
Another tough season for the Woodies has them in relegation danger sitting last on the ladder. Season started well with a four-shot win over Marong in what has been their only victory so far.
Record - 1-7-1, 9th
Points - 48 Shots - -58
Avg for - 73 Avg agst - 80
Been a major slide down the ladder for the Roos, who have been finalists for the past three years, but can forget about that this season, with the side instead in a fight just to hold its spot in division one given where it currently sits on the ladder.
Record - 2-6-1, 7th
Points - 53 Shots - -102
Avg for - 71 Avg agst - 84
Been a good effort by the promoted Panthers to have two wins on the board in their historic first season in division one. And stiff not to have another couple of wins with close losses to Inglewood (four shots) and Golden Square (two).
Record - 6-1-2, 1st
Points - 118 Shots - +149
Avg for - 91 Avg agst - 70
The Steamers reach the halfway mark of the season top of the ladder and certainly looking ominous, particularly with the recent inclusion of the legendary Alex Marshall. Only loss so far has been to South Bendigo by 24 shots in round five.
Record - 7-1-1, 2nd
Points - 118 Shots - +119
Avg for - 83 Avg agst - 68
Eyeing off a fourth flag in a row, the Diggers remain a force of the competition, only shot difference behind ladder-leader Moama. Have the competition's leading rink in that of coach Brad Holland.
ROUND 1
Moama 97 def Kangaroo Flat 77
South Bendigo 81 def Eaglehawk 64
Bendigo 86 def Golden Square 80
Bendigo East 77 def Castlemaine 73
Inglewood 82 def Marong 78
.............................................
ROUND 2
South Bendigo dr Golden Square
Bendigo East dr Moama
Bendigo dr Marong
Inglewood dr Castlemaine
Kangaroo Flat dr Eaglehawk
.............................................
ROUND 3
Golden Square 104 def Eaglehawk 61
Bendigo East 90 def Kangaroo Flat 53
Bendigo 86 def Castlemaine 59
South Bendigo 89 def Marong 64
Inglewood dr Moama
.............................................
ROUND 4
Eaglehawk 84 def Marong 54
Moama 88 def Bendigo 67
Bendigo East 83 def Inglewood 65
Golden Square 87 def Kangaroo Flat 76
Castlemaine 83 def South Bendigo 73
.............................................
ROUND 5
Kangaroo Flat 96 def Inglewood 50
South Bendigo 86 def Moama 62
Eaglehawk 95 def Castlemaine 77
Bendigo 75 def Bendigo East 67
Golden Square 72 def Marong 70
.............................................
ROUND 6
Moama 94 def Eaglehawk 56
Golden Square 92 def Castlemaine 63
Marong 79 def Kangaroo Flat 75
South Bendigo 69 def Bendigo East 67
Bendigo 77 def Inglewood 75
.............................................
ROUND 7
South Bendigo 91 def Inglewood 68
Moama 78 def Golden Square 66
Bendigo 80 def Kangaroo Flat 69
Marong 85 def Castlemaine 75
Bendigo East 78 def Eaglehawk 73
.............................................
ROUND 8
Golden Square 99 def Bendigo East 61
South Bendigo 89 def Bendigo 61
Eaglehawk 77 def Inglewood 61
Moama 95 def Marong 82
Castlemaine 78 def Kangaroo Flat 67
.............................................
ROUND 9
Moama 123 def Castlemaine 54
Bendigo East 100 def Marong 58
Golden Square 102 def Inglewood 72
Bendigo 79 def Eaglehawk 58
South Bendigo 82 def Kangaroo Flat 72
.............................................
SATURDAY'S GAMES:
South Bendigo v Eaglehawk
Bendigo East v Castlemaine
Bendigo v Golden Square
Inglewood v Marong
Kangaroo Flat v Moama
