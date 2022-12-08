Bendigo Advertiser

School Sport Victoria award recognition for CMC's Maree Pearce

Updated December 9 2022 - 3:41pm, first published 10:27am
Maree Pearce with her Secondary School Sport Co-ordinator of the Year award presented this week. Picture supplied by CMC.

CATHERINE McAuley College's Maree Pearce has been named this year's Secondary School Sport Co-ordinator of the Year recipient.

