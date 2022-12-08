School Sport Victoria award recognition for CMC's Maree Pearce

CATHERINE McAuley College's Maree Pearce has been named this year's Secondary School Sport Co-ordinator of the Year recipient.
The award was presented this week by School Sport Victoria at a ceremony in Melbourne, with the accolade recognition for her "contribution and making a difference in Victorian school sport".
Pearce has been a staff member at CMC for 35 years and been the sports co-ordinator since 2004 during which she has supported thousands of students from years seven to 12 to participate, compete and represent the college in sport.
"I'm very fortunate to be working with students in the sporting environment," Pearce said.
"It's so satisfying to see them engaging in sport and excelling outside the classroom. It's a privilege to do this job and helping to get the students out there and seeing how much they love playing and representing the college.
"I'm grateful for all the staff who put their hands up to coach and accompany students on competition days."
Sports covered at CMC this year included athletics, badminton, basketball, cricket, cross country, football, hockey, netball, soccer, swimming, table tennis, tennis, trapshooting and volleyball.
CMC had 16 of its sporting teams reach state finals.
"As a long-standing respected member of staff and the CMC community, Maree has encouraged and facilitated thousands of students to participate in and enjoy sport," CMC principal Brian Turner said.
"I congratulate Maree on her award and thank her for her dedicated contribution."
