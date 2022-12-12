Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Mount Alexander Shire loses VCAT battle over Elphinstone service station

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated December 12 2022 - 5:19pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Part of an application for a service station bid in Elphinstone. Picture: SUPPLIED

A COUNCIL has failed to stop a new service station at an Elphinstone intersection.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.