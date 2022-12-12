A COUNCIL has failed to stop a new service station at an Elphinstone intersection.
State planning umpire the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal has ruled in favor of developers who want to build one in Elphinstone.
The Castlemaine-based Mount Alexander Shire tried to stop the project over concerns about the loss of farmland at 2355 Harmony Way.
But VCAT member Tracy Watson said the planning scheme focused specifically on protections for productive farmland.
She said the site was small, not productive and had a history of non-agricultural uses.
A nearby aqueduct had split the site off from nearby farmland, making future agricultural use unlikely, Ms Watson said.
Some councillors have raised concerns in the past about traffic flows should the service station be built.
One said she travelled regularly through the area and a nearby intersection was prone to bingles.
Ms Watson was satisfied developers' plans for traffic to enter and leave the site would "have a positive impact on the safe and efficient operation of the road network, and [enhance] the movement of people and goods".
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
