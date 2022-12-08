BDCA TWENTY20: Bendigo opens its tournament with 29-run win over Sandhurst

BENDIGO is off to a winning start in the BDCA Twenty20 competition after recording a 29-run victory over Sandhurst on Thursday night at the QEO.
It was a clash that featured two standout all-round performances by Goers' marquee player Nikhil Pottabathini (70 n.o. and 2-10) from Essendon and the Dragons' Taylor Beard (70 and 3-17).
The Goers scored at almost nine runs per over batting first as they cracked 4-178 after winning the toss.
The innings featured half-centuries to both Pottabathini and captain James Ryan, whose hot start to the season rolled through to the T20 format.
No.4 Pottabathini's 70 n.o. came off just 40 balls and included eight fours and one six.
Ryan scored 63 off 42 with three fours and four sixes, with the pair putting on 116 for the third wicket as they took the score from 2-45 to 161.
Beard's 3-17 from four overs featured the wickets of Kyle Humphrys (22), Ryan and Joel Bothe (6), with all three dismissals unassisted.
The Sandhurst run chase got off to a disastrous start when Ash Gray (0) was caught by Joel Bothe off spinner Pottabathini first ball of the innings.
The Dragons' 1-0 became 2-6 in the third over when Pottabathini struck again with the removal of Sandhurst marquee player Kobyn James (4).
On the backfoot from the outset, the Dragons batted out their 20 overs, finishing at 9-149 in reply.
Batting at No.5, Beard kept the scoreboard operator busy with a blistering 70 off 37 balls with five fours and three sixes.
The only other Sandhurst players to reach double figures in the chase were captain Joel Murphy (33) and Jasper Langley (21).
Pottabathini (2-10), Bailey Goodwin (2-26) and Malin Adikari (2-45) each took two wickets for the Goers.
As well as his 70 runs and two wickets, Pottabathini also took two catches.
* Next week's games:
Wednesday - Kangaroo Flat v Strathdale-Maristians (QEO), White Hills v Strathfieldsaye (Canterbury Park).
Thursday - Sandhurst v Bendigo United (QEO).
