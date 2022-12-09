AFTER being forced closed by floods in October, the Bridgewater Public Caravan Park will reopen this weekend.
The caravan park closed on October 8 as the Loddon River reached moderate flood level before the site was damaged in the major flood event at Bridgewater on October 14.
Loddon Shire Council mayor Dan Straub said the caravan park's reopening was welcome news ahead of the holiday season.
"The reopening is not only a positive for Bridgewater itself, but will also be a major boost for tourism and our local economy, delivering significant economic benefit to businesses right across the Loddon Shire," he said.
"Tourism, accommodation and food services generated more than $10 million in economic output for Loddon Shire in 2021 and directly employs 75 local people."
Significant works were needed to get the caravan park operating again with plumbing and electrical repairs done on sewer pumps, barbecues and fire services.
Other works undertaken included repairs to the caravan park's jumping pillow, swimming pool, garden beds and replacement of the playground's soft fall.
A pop-up camp kitchen has been made available with tables and chairs until the permanent camp kitchen is reinstated.
Cr Straub acknowledged it had been a lot of work to get the park up and running again.
"It was a real team effort," he said. "Local Bridgewater businesses and the community have been very supportive of the efforts in reopening the caravan park.
"Thanks to all this amazing work and support, the Bridgewater Public Caravan Park is looking fantastic."
Bridgewater Public Caravan Park contract managers Tim and Wendy James said the weeks following the floods had been emotional, stressful and full of constant work to reopen the gates.
"It has been a team effort with strong leadership and guidance by the Loddon Shire and we sincerely thank the team - in particular (Loddon Shire staff members) Christine Coombes and Cameron Last - during this difficult process," the couple said.
"Darren and Rhonda Marshall have been on the frontline during this process and worked extremely hard to achieve the reopened status.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
