When Shane Webb visited Powercor as part of the Impact21 employment program he aced the 13-step invoicing task the company had set up for participants.
"Shane watched the staff member do it and then put the instructions aside and did it independently," learning facilitator Nicole Engelmann says.
"He's very savvy on the computer. He's got a really great skill base."
Since the visit Shane has had his heart set on a job with the electricity distributor.
"I am really hoping I get on at Powercor because it is such a friendly environment and I think I would make a pretty good addition to the team," he says.
Powercor is one of two employers who have so far signed up with the Bendigo Impact21 program, which is working with young people with down syndrome or intellectual disability to build their skills in the classroom before linking them with an employer for permanent, part-time work.
Running successfully in Melbourne for three years, with participating employers including JB Hi-fi, Tennis Australia and the Australian Centre for the Moving Image, Impact21 has been extended to Bendigo as a regional pilot program funded by Jobs Victoria.
The other employer on board is CVGT Employment Disability Employment Service, which is also the training provider for the initiative.
CVGT is the employer of choice for Andrew Oogjes, whose orientation experience with the company involved stuffing showbags and setting up a meeting room.
Like Shane, Andrew thinks a lot about getting a job and says he hopes to one day have his own house.
The pair are among five participants in the program, who have already learnt a lot in the three months since it started in late August.
In its first phase the training has been focused on identifying participants' strengths and values and teaching communication, professionalism and problem solving.
Shane, who previously worked as a kitchenhand, has learned strategies such as "positive self-talk" to help counter the social anxiety that forced him to leave that job.
Ms Engelmann says the trainees have all gained the confidence to speak up in class and engage with each other.
"Now they're asking about each other's weekends and initiating conversations. The relationships have really grown over the last few months. It's fantastic."
Organisers say they are keen to hear from employers interested in getting involved in the program, which is different in providing ongoing training and support to workplaces as well as workers.
"Many employers are looking at inclusion practices through their organisation, and we can come in and bring it to life for them in a really well supported and resourced way," Donna Petrusma from Impact21 said.
For more information visit inclusionfoundation.org.au/impact21 or cvgt.com.au
