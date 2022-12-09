BDCA ROUND 6 PREVIEW: Suns, Demons in good form for Bell Oval encounter

12.30pm Saturday at Bell Oval.
Two sides who hit round six in good form.
The unbeaten Strathdale-Maristians has assumed its familiar position at the top of the BDCA ladder, while White Hills heads to Bell Oval off the back of three wins in a row.
After starting the season 0-2 the Demons have defeated Sandhurst (8 wickets), Bendigo United (3 wickets) and Huntly North (8 wickets) in their past three games to build some momentum.
Skipper Mitch Winter-Irving is averaging 140 with the bat across those three wins (36 n.o., 86 and 18 n.o.), while another positive for the Demons last week was co-coach Rhys Irwin's three wickets in his second game back from a broken collarbone suffered during the football season.
The Suns have revelled in two big challenges over the past fortnight during which they have beaten both Strathfieldsaye (4 wickets) and Bendigo (3 runs).
In both games the Jets and Goers had been sitting on top of the ladder, but the Suns proved too strong.
This is a clash that pits the BDCA's two Victorian Country male representatives against each other in Suns' captain Cameron Taylor and Demons' opening batsman Brayden Stepien, who is coming off 99 n.o. against Sandhurst last week.
The pair will represent Victoria at the Australian Country Cricket Championships in Canberra next month.
Should be an entertaining battle if we get to see Taylor with the ball v the aggressive Stepien with the bat.
Last time: Strathdale-Maristians 9-212 def White Hills 159.
Since 2000: Strathdale-Maristians 23; White Hills 4; Tied 1.
THE TEAMS:
Strathdale-Maristians - Cameron Taylor (c), Grant Waldron, Linton Jacobs, Ben DeAraugo, Jack Neylon, Jacob DeAraugo, Sam Johnston, Jack Pysing, Daniel Clohesy, James Barri, James Vlaeminck.
White Hills - Mitch Winter-Irving (c), Caleb Barras, Brayden Stepien, Gavin Bowles, Rhys Irwin, Ben Irvine, Kyle Patten, Nicholas Wallace, Riley Fitzpatrick, Wian Van Zyl, Ollie Geary.
12.30pm Saturday at Weeroona Oval.
It's approaching mid-December and neither the Dragons or Power have a win on the board.
It was always going to be a grind of a season for the Power and it's no great surprise that the young side is on the bottom of the ladder, but the Dragons would be bitterly disappointed that all they have to show from their first five games is three points courtesy of a round three draw with Eaglehawk.
Would expect the Dragons side with the talent of captain Joel Murphy, who is yet to hit his straps with the bat, all-rounder Taylor Beard, the explosive Ash Gray and Nick Gladman playing at home at Weeroona Oval to get the job done.
Despite the tough start to the season for the Power, all-rounder Sandun Ranathunga ranks among the leaders in the Addy MVP points with his combination of 106 runs, seven wickets with his spin and two catches.
Last time: Huntly North 6-200 def Sandhurst 9-192.
Since 2000: Sandhurst 17; Huntly North 15.
THE TEAMS:
Sandhurst - Joel Murphy (c), Shane Robinson, Ash Gray, Taylor Beard, Ben Leed, Liam Stubbings, Jasper Langley, Nick Gladman, Ben Yarwood, Will Barnham, Zac Sims.
Huntly North - Adam Ward (c), Ryan Grundy, Judd Gilchrist, Jack Wilson, Kyen Burrill-Grinton, Shane Gilchrist, Sandun Ranathunga, Jarrod Harris, Abe Sladden, Flynn Campbell.
12.30pm Saturday at North Bendigo.
Two teams both looking to rebound after defeats last week.
After winning their first three games and sitting on top of the ladder the Goers have since slipped to fifth with tight back-to-back losses against Strathdale-Maristians (3 runs) and Golden Square (5 runs).
Plenty been written about Goers' captain James Ryan already this season, but he continues to prove to be the competition's most dominant player.
With another 90 last week, Ryan now has 355 runs at an average of 88.7 and has scored 37 per cent of the Goers' runs.
The Jets suffered their first loss of the season to Strathdale-Maristians last week by four wickets.
The duo of left-arm spinner Savith Priyan (9 wickets) and skipper Ben Devanny (8) have been leading the way with the ball for the Jets, with the pair having combined for at least four wickets in all four games so far.
Last time: Strathfieldsaye 9-166 def Bendigo 164.
Since 2000: Strathfieldsaye 14; Bendigo 10.
THE TEAMS:
Bendigo - James Ryan (c), Kyle Humphrys, Dylan Johnstone, Bailey George, Kyle Chant, Nathan Fitzpatrick, Bailey Goodwin, Declan Slingo, Joel Bothe, Xav Ryan, Malin Adikari.
Strathfieldsaye - Ben Devanny (c), Pat Felmingham, Jack Stubbs, Jed Rodda, Matt Newbold, Nayana Fernando, Darcy Hunter, Savith Priyan, Chathura Damith, Campbell Love, Tim Wood.
12.30pm Saturday at Harry Trott Oval.
Kangaroo Flat is certainly on the hop, with the Roos having leapt into second position on the back of three-straight wins over Eaglehawk (67 runs), Golden Square (6 wickets) and Sandhurst (3 wickets).
Have given themselves a strong platform to build from, unlike last season when they were forced to chase their tail from 0-4.
The Roos, the No.1 ranked bowling side, will start favourites at Harry Trott Oval, but as Bendigo United proved last week with the return of Clayton Holmes - whose first knock of the season was 122 - the Redbacks are a much tougher proposition when they have their hard-hitting captain opening the innings.
Last time: Bendigo United 5-243 def Kangaroo Flat 95.
Since 2000: Bendigo United 19; Kangaroo Flat 13.
THE TEAMS:
Bendigo United - Clayton Holmes (c), Marcus Mangiameli, Riley Treloar, Sam Langley, Harry Donegan, Miggy Podosky, Will Thrum, Tom Starr, Wil Pinniger, Henry Edwards, Jake Thrum.
Kangaroo Flat - Jake Klemm (c), Brent Hamblin, Dylan Klemm, Kieren Burns, Daniel Barber, Christopher Barber, Daniel Pratt, Jack Rutherford, Adam Burns, Campbell Smith.
12.30pm Saturday at Golden Square.
Second meeting in the space of three days after Golden Square beat Eaglehawk by one wicket in a Twenty20 thriller on Wednesday night.
The Bulldogs are proving tough to get a read on over the past fortnight.
Last week they defied their underdog status to upset Bendigo, while seven days earlier they had been 7-23 with the bat in a loss to Kangaroo Flat.
Big game for both sides given Golden Square can consolidate a position in the top four with a win, while the Hawks - coming off a loss to Kangaroo Flat - run the risk of falling two games outside the top four if beaten.
Last time: Eaglehawk 93 dr Golden Square 0-23.
Since 2000: Eaglehawk 19; Golden Square 13.
THE TEAMS:
Golden Square - Scott Trollope (c), Jack Keating, Jackson Adams, Ben Derrick, Jayden Templeton, Scott Johnson, Max Grant, Luke Baird, Jake Higgins, Scott Ross, Connor Miller.
Eaglehawk - Nick Farley (c), Nathan Walsh, Daniel Major, Josh Williams, Aaron Monro, Cameron McGlashan, Cory Jacobs, Ben Williams, Angus Chisholm, Fletcher Good, Kallum Schepers.
BATTING:
1. Strathdale
2. Bendigo
3. White Hills
4. Kangaroo Flat
5. Golden Square
6. Strathfieldsaye
7. Bendigo United
8. Eaglehawk
9. Sandhurst
10. Huntly North
.......................................
BOWLING:
1. Kangaroo Flat
2. Strathfieldsaye
3. Eaglehawk
4. Bendigo United
5. Strathdale
6. White Hills
7. Bendigo
8. Golden Square
9. Sandhurst
10. Huntly North
