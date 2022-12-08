St. Joseph's College far too strong for Marist College on day four of carnival

ST. JOSEPH'S College Hunters Hill proved far too strong for Marist College Bendigo on day four of the Marist Cricket Carnival in Bendigo on Thursday.
In what was Marist College Bendigo's final game of the carnival, St Joseph's cruised to a nine-wicket victory at Bell Oval.
After falling to 4-26 early Marist College was all out for 103 batting first. Kai O'Hehir battled hard to hold the Marist innings together with a fighting 36 off 81 balls batting at No.5.
In reply St. Joseph's needed just 27.5 overs to reach 1-104 and remain undefeated.
Marist College has the bye in the final round on Friday and ends the carnival with a 1-3 record.
In Thursday's other game Marcellin College (6-111) defeated La Valla College Traralgon (110) by four wickets to post its first victory of the carnival.
Standings - St. Joseph's College Hunters Hill (18), Catholic College Sale (12), Marist College Bendigo (6), Marcellin College (6), Lavalla College Traralgon (0).
