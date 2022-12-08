Haven Home Safe pop-up shop to open for one day only

A ONE-DAY pop-up Christmas shop will raise money for two important causes.
Run by the residents of Haven Home Safe's social housing project Sidney Myer Haven, the pop-up shop offers a range of gifts and stocking stuffers with money going to the residents and family support group Sunshine Bendigo.
Sidney Myer Haven co-ordinator Elicia Winter said the residents had been working for six months to put the pop-up shop together.
"It's teaching the residents those vital skills like learning how to sew, socialising, setting up costs and actually running a shop," she said.
"Last year was our first year and we've tweaked and changed some things so it's bigger and better.
"It is full of really handy gifts. Lots of candles, body scrubs, scrunchies, doggie bandanas, tea light candles and packs of things like goat's milk soap and other things."
Sidney Myer Haven residents are part of a two-year program that teaches them skills and helps them prepare to become part of a community.
"We've got a lot of residents who have had challenges throughout their life and have never been taught those vital skills," Ms Winter said.
"Our program runs for up to two years. During this time we teach our residents vital skills so they can gain the confidence to thrive within the community like gaining employment, parenting skills, cooking, healthy boundaries and relationships and much more."
Ms Winter said all the residents had helped bring the shop together in the past six months.
"They have been super eager to get involved and learn new skills," she said.
"Money raised will give our residents some sort of experience that they would like to have while part of our profits are going to Sunshine Mums to get them some things because they've helped our residents out so much in the past.
"We have residents that don't have family, so over Christmas some of them are getting together to have a barbecue. We'll support them in doing that - it's extremely important to have that connection and feel like you're not alone."
The Sidney Myer Haven pop-up shop runs on Friday, December 9, from 10am to 2pm. It will be located at 55a Somerville Street, Flora Hill, with signage out the front for people coming to visit.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
