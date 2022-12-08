Sonti's memorable morning swimming with the Australian Dolphins

Kiran Sonti had a morning in the swimming pool that he will never forget.
The nine-year-old, who was born in Bendigo but now lives in Portland, was chosen from over 10,000 GOswim Waterways Adventure participants to have one-on-one swimming lessons with Australian Dolphins, which included Emma McKeon and Brendon Smith.
Sonti became eligible for the lessons as he completed all eight weeks of the swimming safety program this earlier year.
"I was very excited when I found out I was going to meet the Dolphins," he said.
"They taught me lots of things such as pushing my belly button up when I am doing backstroke and to keep my back straight when I am doing freestyle."
Australian Dolphin Emma McKeon said it was a pleasure to see the next generation of swimmers.
"It's always nice to spend time with kids just starting on their swimming journey to remind you why you first fell in love with the sport," McKeon said.
"It was great to see Kiran's passion for swimming and I hope that Is something he holds onto for many years to come."
McKeon is Australia's most decorated Olympian with 11 medals to her name - five gold, two silver and four bronze.
Most recently at Tokyo she collected seven medals.
Gurri Wanyarra venue manager Aaron Hearps was pleased to help facilitate the session for the national prize winner.
"After a fantastic few days hosting the Dolphins squad here at Gurri Wanyarra, this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Kiran is just the icing on the cake for us.
"Emma was a fantastic sport and certainly lived up to her reputation as a hero in Kiran's eyes.
"Additionally, I'm so pleased that this competition was able to drive home the message of water safety to so many kids across our GOswim program who need to be mindful that there are many different aquatic environments and associated water safety hazards and strategies to be aware of as a competent swimmer."
Gurri Wanyarra will be open for the public to watch the sessions from 7am-9am on December 9 and 10, as well as a 3.30pm-5.30pm session on December 9.
At the completion of the camp on Saturday, December 10, a signing session will be held with the Dolphins' squad from 11am until midday.
Belgravia Leisure, the manager of Gurri Wanyarra, provided the GOswim Waterways Adventure campaign at over 50 venues across the country. The program's aim is to educate on the importance of aquatic safety.
It focuses on the aquatic environments most commonly connected with drownings such as inland waterways, home and public pools and coastal waterways.
