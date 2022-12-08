WNBL: Maley, Spirit accept $150 early plea fine from game review panel

BENDIGO Spirit star Anneli Maley has been fined $150 by the WNBL's game review panel following last week's win over the Townsville Fire.
Maley - the reigning WNBL MVP - was charged by the panel with "careless, high-impact contact" against Townsville import Karlie Samuelson during the second quarter of their match last Friday night.
The penalty for the charge was a one-game suspension or an early plea penalty of $150.
The Spirit and Maley opted to accept the charge and pay the early plea penalty fine.
As a result Maley is available to line up for the unbeaten Spirit (5-0) this Saturday night against Adelaide (3-3) in Mildura.
Meanwhile, the Basketball Australia integrity unit is continuing to investigate allegations of crowd abuse towards Maley during the game in Townsville, which the Spirit won 68-66.
"To date the investigation has included consultation with Maley and both clubs. An outcome of the investigation is expected in the coming days," the WNBL said in a statement earlier this week.
In a social media post after the game, Maley wrote "Hey Townsville Fire, having a group of drunk men at your game abusing a female player with mental health issues is bad form... be better. It's not passionate fans. It's misogynistic, it's abuse and it's disgusting."
The Townsville-Bendigo game also resulted in a $500 fine being handed to Fire head coach Shannon Seebohm for public criticism of referees in the media.
